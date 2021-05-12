Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule Tracker: Week 1 at Colts Confirmed

Stay up-to-date with the latest news about the Seahawks' 2021 schedule leading up to its official release Wednesday evening.

Today, the NFL will unveil its schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. From September 9 to January 9, all 32 teams will battle it out with sights set on Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.

For the second year in a row, seven teams from each conference will move on to the playoffs, with the two No. 1 seeds securing bye weeks in the wild-card round. New this year is an additional 17th game for every team, stretching the regular season out to 18 weeks in total.

Aside from their typical six matchups against the NFC West, the Seahawks are set to face every team from the NFC North and AFC South, as well as the Saints, Steelers, and Washington in 2021. They'll play eight of those games at Lumen Field, and nine on the road.

All Week 1 games will be announced at 5:00 a.m. PDT across the NFL's various television partners. Then, at 5:00 p.m. PDT, the rest of the schedule will be released on NFL Network and ESPN.

We'll be updating this page throughout the day as details about Seattle's schedule get released.

5:00 AM: The Seahawks will kick off their season against a team that nearly upset the second-seeded Bills in the wild-card round this past January: the Colts. Travelling to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for an early-morning matchup on FOX, they'll be tasked with stopping former MVP candidate Carson Wentz in his Colts debut in search of their third 1-0 start in a row.