Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Liam Ryan

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Liam Ryan, Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5 inches, 305 pounds

2021 Stats*: 12 starts at left tackle

*College stats at Washington State

A four-year starter for the Cougars, Ryan proved to be a durable player over the course of his five years in Pullman. As a redshirt freshman, Ryan spent all of his time at left guard. Over his final three seasons, Ryan was the primary left tackle that also found himself playing a few snaps at center, showing his versatility. Having played in Mike Leach's Air Raid system as well as a Run N' Shoot offense, Ryan has a lot of experience in pass protection, with 75 percent of his 2,951 snaps coming as a pass protector per Pro Football Focus.

Best Case Scenario: Ryan's versatility and technique is allowed to shine through early in camp and often seeing snaps at guard and tackle. Currently sitting on the third team, those opportunities likely won't be plentiful, but taking advantage of them could land him a spot on the practice squad as a developmental player.

Worst Case Scenario: With the Seahawks drafting two tackles in the top 75 selections, the opportunity to make the roster or even the practice squad will be a difficult task. Pair that with his limited upside and athleticism and the odds are not in his favor to be with the team beyond late August.

What To Expect In 2022: While a reunion with third round pick Abraham Lucas provides a cool training camp story, Ryan likely doesn't make the team or the practice squad for Seattle. As the current 11th linemen on the roster, he will have a near-impossible time overtaking Phil Haynes, Kyle Fuller, and last year's sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe for a roster spot due to athletic limitations and lack of length. His versatility and technical prowess should help him earn an opportunity elsewhere, potentially in the USFL or XFL next spring, possibly opening the door for another NFL chance down the road.

