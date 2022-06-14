Skip to main content

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Liam Ryan

Following his college teammate Abraham Lucas across the state to Seattle, Ryan looks to earn a role as a multi-purpose backup against major odds.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Liam Ryan, Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5 inches, 305 pounds

2021 Stats*: 12 starts at left tackle

*College stats at Washington State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A four-year starter for the Cougars, Ryan proved to be a durable player over the course of his five years in Pullman. As a redshirt freshman, Ryan spent all of his time at left guard. Over his final three seasons, Ryan was the primary left tackle that also found himself playing a few snaps at center, showing his versatility. Having played in Mike Leach's Air Raid system as well as a Run N' Shoot offense, Ryan has a lot of experience in pass protection, with 75 percent of his 2,951 snaps coming as a pass protector per Pro Football Focus.

Best Case Scenario: Ryan's versatility and technique is allowed to shine through early in camp and often seeing snaps at guard and tackle. Currently sitting on the third team, those opportunities likely won't be plentiful, but taking advantage of them could land him a spot on the practice squad as a developmental player.

Worst Case Scenario: With the Seahawks drafting two tackles in the top 75 selections, the opportunity to make the roster or even the practice squad will be a difficult task. Pair that with his limited upside and athleticism and the odds are not in his favor to be with the team beyond late August.

What To Expect In 2022: While a reunion with third round pick Abraham Lucas provides a cool training camp story, Ryan likely doesn't make the team or the practice squad for Seattle. As the current 11th linemen on the roster, he will have a near-impossible time overtaking Phil Haynes, Kyle Fuller, and last year's sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe for a roster spot due to athletic limitations and lack of length. His versatility and technical prowess should help him earn an opportunity elsewhere, potentially in the USFL or XFL next spring, possibly opening the door for another NFL chance down the road.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

Kevin Kassis | Cade Brewer

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight ends Will Dissly (89) and Colby Parkinson (84) play rock paper scissors as part of their pre-game routine before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Seahawks News

Analysis: Seahawks Poised to Feature Tight Ends, 12 Personnel in 2022 Offense

By Matty F. Brown12 hours ago
Texas Longhorns tight end Cade Brewer (80) runs into the end zone for a score against UTEP Miners in the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Cade Brewer

By Corbin K. Smith18 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) participates in an OTA workout at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
GM Report

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Review: Outside Linebacker/EDGE

By Corbin K. Smith21 hours ago
20220607_142503
Seahawks News

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Kevin Kassis

By Corbin K. Smith22 hours ago
20220523_132234
Seahawks News

High Potential, High Risk? Seahawks' Cornerback Group Offers Intrigue, Plenty of Questions

By Dallas CooperJun 13, 2022
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts to a non-call of pass interference during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks News

Seahawks' Pete Carroll Chides Rookies’ Conditioning, Stresses Importance of Six-Week Moratorium

By Ted ZahnJun 12, 2022
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) receives a shotgun snap in front of quarterback Drew Lock (2) during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
GM Report

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Quarterback

By Corbin K. SmithJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18488649
Seahawks News

Rashaad Penny Driven to Build Off Dazzling Finish, Anchor Rebuilt Seahawks Offense

By Corbin K. SmithJun 12, 2022