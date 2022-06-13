Skip to main content

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Kevin Kassis

One of the biggest underdogs on Seattle's depth chart at receiver, Kassis will look to overcome tremendous odds and push his way into contention for practice squad consideration in his first NFL training camp.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Kevin Kassis, Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 197 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

One of the most decorated receivers in Montana State history, Kassis enjoyed a stellar collegiate career at the FCS level. Amassing 1,966 receiving yards and 152 receptions for the Bobcats, he currently ranks fourth in program history in both categories. Unfortunately, his pro day got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and like many NFL prospects, he slipped through the cracks without any chances to participate in a training camp the following summer. Continuing to train, the Seahawks finally gave him an opportunity this spring two years after his final college snap and he participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Best Case Scenario: Showing no rust after a long break away from the game, Kassis puts his best foot forward in training camp and the preseason and though he doesn't stick around with the Seahawks, he signs a practice squad deal with another team for further development.

Worst Case Scenario: Lost in the shuffle at arguably the deepest position on Seattle's roster, Kassis receives a pink slip early in training camp when the team needs to a roster spot for another position and his NFL dreams are promptly dashed.

What to Expect in 2022: If Kassis were with another team, he may have an outside shot at a practice squad spot due to his nifty route running, reliable hands, and special teams contributions. But stuck deep on the depth chart behind the likes of Cade Johnson, Aaron Fuller, and Cody Thompson - none of which are guaranteed to make the roster themselves - his chances of lasting with the Seahawks beyond the end of August seem slim to none. Preseason production might be able to buy him an opportunity somewhere else in the league, but it will tough sledding, especially after sitting out the past two seasons.

