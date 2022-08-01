Seahawks Activate Fifth-Round Pick Tyreke Smith From PUP List

Set to make his training camp debut after sitting out the first week recovering from a hip injury, the Seattle Seahawks activated fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith, from the PUP list on Monday.

In an additional roster move, with an extra spot available after one-day contracts were given to former Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright and guard J.R. Sweezy last week, Seattle added extra depth on the defensive line by signing rookie Antonio Valentino, who previously played at Florida and Penn State.

Smith, who starred collegiately at Ohio State, produced 55 tackles, 7.0 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss in four seasons with the program. According to Pro Football Focus, despite failing to reach double-digit sacks for his career, he generated 36 quarterback pressures and an eye-popping 20.2 percent pressure rate in 2021.

After playing a traditional 4-3 defensive end role for the Buckeyes, the 255-pound Smith will transition to outside linebacker with the Seahawks switching to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Clint Hurtt. Such a move could present significant learning curves for the rookie, who rarely dropped back into coverage at the college level and will be asked to do that more often at his new position.

Back in action after missing part of OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to his injury, Smith will be competing against fellow rookie Boye Mafe and third-year pass rusher Alton Robinson for a reserve rotational role.

Formerly starring at Westerville-North High School in Ohio, Valentino played four seasons for the Nittany Lions, tallying 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks. In his lone season with the Gators as a graduate transfer, he started eight games and finished with 23 tackles and three tackles for loss. He spent a brief time with the Giants after signing as an undrafted free agent in April.