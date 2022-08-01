Seahawks Camp: New Expectations Come With New DC for Seattle

A 7-10 record in 2021 for the Seattle Seahawks wasn't good enough for a playoff spot, or respect.

Management blew the roster up with a blockbuster trade of former quarterback Russell Wilson and the release of long-time defensive standout Bobby Wagner. It might not be a complete concession of a rebuild, but it's close enough to call it a roster re-do.

The defense was 11th in the league in points allowed, but 28th in yards. The 2021 Seattle also defense ranked 31st in passing yards allowed and 17th in rushing yards. A change was needed.

And change came from within in the form of Clint Hurtt. Hurtt was the team's defensive line coach for the last five seasons, as well as serving as assistant head coach.

Having been with the team in the defensive coach's room since 2017 has its advantages, as Hurtt is familiar with the organization and the expectations that come from within.

“If the front isn’t playing at a high level, you’re not going to have a chance to be successful, so it starts there,” Hurtt told USA Today after Saturday’s practice. “With the interior guys that we have on the D–line, between Al (Woods), (Bryan) Mone, Poona (Ford), Shelby (Harris), and Quinton (Jefferson), there are no excuses. They should be playing at a high level, that’s the expectation, that’s the standard, and they’ve done that, and have practiced really well.“

The Seahawks didn't just struggle defensively last season. This is a trend that began a few seasons ago, and Hurtt has been here the whole time to see the decline.

But he feels confident in the abilities of his defensive line.

“Obviously, the guys that we have on the edge in Uchenna (Nwosu), DT (Darrell Taylor), (Boye) Mafe, and Alton (Robinson), those guys have to play at a high level,” Hurtt continued. “They have had a nice start to camp, so it’s been good.”

Things weren't abysmal for the defense in 2021, but things must get better for the Seahawks to return to prominence, not just in the NFC West, but for a deep playoff run in the coming seasons.

