Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 11-15

What would a "Field of Dreams" style fantasy roster featuring current and former Seahawks look like? The All Seahawks writing staff took on the challenge by drafting their own all-time rosters via snake draft. Which players heard their names called in rounds 11-15?

Set to kick off their 47th season as an NFL franchise later this month, the Seahawks have had no shortage of star power during their nearly five decades of existence since beginning play in 1976.

In a world without realism, what would a fantasy team featuring Seattle legends from different eras playing together look like? During the heat of the offseason, while the teams won't be seen on an actual field, our All Seahawks writing staff attempted to find out by conducting a 25-round fantasy draft featuring only current and former Seahawks available to select.

How did the rosters shake out? In part three of a five part series, here's a look at five separate Seahawks Ultimate Fantasy teams after rounds 11-15 of the mock draft simulation, including round, pick number, selection, and a quick rundown on the player's NFL career.

Seattle Overload General Manager: Colby Patnode Previous Selections: Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Steve Hutchinson, Eugene Robinson, K.J. Wright, Chad Brown, Andy Heck, Chris Gray, DK Metcalf, Jeff Bryant Round 11 (1): Patrick Kerney, Defensive End Kerney, a former first round pick, came to Seattle at age 31 after eight seasons with the Falcons and made a big difference along the defensive line. In his first year in Seattle in 2007, he reached heights he had never attained before, notching 14.5 sacks, second in the NFL, along with five forced fumbles and an interception. His single season sack total is the third-highest mark in franchise history, earning himself a Pro Bowl nod and First-Team All-Pro recognition. While he didn't come close to those numbers his final two years with the team, that lone season stands out as one of the best by a pass rusher in Seahawks history. Round 12 (5): Fredd Young, Linebacker While he played minimal snaps on defense as a rookie in 1984, Young earned Pro Bowl accolades as a standout on kick and punt coverage teams. He jumped into Seattle's starting lineup in 1985 and quickly became one of the AFC's best young inside linebackers, thriving as a blitzer in Seattle's 3-4 scheme. After making the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1986, Young felt slighted by the Seahawks decision to select Dave Wyman in the second round and use a first-round pick in the supplemental draft on Brian Bosworth. Motivated by the team's apparent lack of faith in him, he went out and produced a career-high 9.0 sacks in 1987 and garnered First-Team All-Pro honors in his final season with the franchise. Round 13 (1): Willie Williams, Cornerback A former Steeler, Willie Williams joined the Seahawks in February 1997 after his friend and former teammate Chad Brown convinced him to flee for the Pacific Northwest. Joining forces with Shawn Springs, one of the franchise's most dynamic cornerback duos was born. From 1999 to 2001, Williams produced at least four interceptions each season and a combined 43 passes defensed. In total, he played seven seasons at cornerback for the Seahawks, intercepting a total of 17 passes. Along with proving capable of creating turnovers, Williams was known for finding the end zone when he got his hands on the football - he returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns, tying for the most in franchise history. Round 14 (5): John L. Williams, Fullback While fullbacks rarely get drafted nowadays, Seattle used a first-round pick on the Williams in the 1986 NFL Draft. He immediately made an impact for coach Chuck Knox’s offense, starting all 16 games as a rookie while rushing for 528 yards and catching 33 passes. Over the next seven seasons, Williams emerged as a dynamic playmaker out of the backfield, producing nearly 8,000 total scrimmage yards and scoring 33 touchdowns for the Seahawks. By the time he left Seattle in 1994, he’d played in two Pro Bowls while running for over 4,500 yards and catching a ridiculous 471 passes, becoming the first and only player in franchise history to be in the top-10 for both rushing and receiving yardage. Round 15 (1): Jamal Adams, Safety Frustrated by his contract situation with the Jets, Adams found his way to the Pacific Northwest in a blockbuster trade prior to the start of the 2020 season. While the Seahawks paid an exorbitant price to acquire him, he promptly set the NFL single-season record for defensive backs with 9.5 sacks in only 12 games in his first season with the franchise. Signed to a record-setting contract before the 2021 season, he's set to be a focal point for the organization for years to come. Seattle Trench Mafia General Manager: Tyler Forness Previous Selections: Walter Jones, Jacob Green, Bobby Wagner, Michael Bennett, Marcus Trufant, Shawn Springs, Joey Galloway, Kevin Mawae, Ricky Watters, Warren Moon Round 11 (2): Julian Peterson, Linebacker Fitting the mold of a modern NFL linebacker, Peterson possessed the size, athleticism, and instincts to be a threat rushing the passer while also excelling in coverage. After being signed away from the division rival 49ers in 2006, he immediately lived up to his seven-year, $54 million contract, racking up 10.0 sacks and 89 tackles in his first season with the Seahawks. He continued to harass quarterbacks in 2007, registering 9.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits while adding two interceptions. In just three years with the organization, Peterson made the Pro Bowl each season and amassed more sacks than he did in six prior seasons with San Francisco. Round 12 (4): Justin Britt, Center A second-round pick in 2014, Britt became an immediate starter at right tackle as a rookie before sliding inside to guard for a season and then ultimately thriving at center, which earned him a nomination for Pro Bowl alternate in 2016. Britt brought adaptability, stability, and leadership to an offensive line that lacked continuity for much of his time with the Seahawks and he deserves a ton of credit for helping the team make the playoffs in five of his six seasons. He still remains in the league and started at center for the Texans in 2021. Round 13 (2): Sam Adams, Defensive Tackle A first round pick drafted by the Seahawks in 1994, the massive 350-pound Adams played six spectacular seasons for Seattle, averaging nearly 35 tackles and 4.0 sacks per season. Although he didn't earn a Pro Bowl nod until he was a Raven in 2000, his best season may have been in 1997 as a Seahawk when Adams racked 52 tackles and 7.0 sacks, his highest totals in either category during his entire 14-year NFL career. Although he languished on a losing team most of his time in Seattle, his talent still shone through as a formidable run defender and one of the best defensive tackles in franchise history. Round 14 (4): Koren Robinson, Receiver Snagged in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft, early returns were generally positive for Robinson and the Seahawks. After surpassing 500 receiving yards as a rookie, the former North Carolina State star exploded catching passes from Matt Hasselbeck with 1,240 yards and five touchdowns in 2002. Unfortunately, he never came close to posting similar production again and struggled with drops, leading to his departure after the 2004 season. He later returned for one more season in 2008, finishing his tenure in Seattle with 244 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns. Round 15 (2): Golden Tate, Receiver While Tate got off to a slow start after being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, the tough, physical receiver emerged as an important weapon for Russell Wilson during the Seahawks' ascendance to Super Bowl champion. In his final two seasons with the organization, he reeled in 109 receptions for more than 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping the team capture their first Lombardi Trophy in 2013. Over four seasons in Seattle, he produced 165 receptions and 15 touchdowns while also returning 68 kickoffs and 67 punts. Always Competing General Manager: Matty Brown Previous Selections: Cortez Kennedy, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, Lofa Tatupu, Chris Clemons, Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Curt Warner Round 11 (3): Brian Blades, Receiver Trying to replace a living legend isn’t easy, and while Blades never reached the same heights as Steve Largent, he put together a strong career of his own without the benefit of quality quarterback play. Becoming a full-time starter in 1989, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time and caught five touchdowns, earning his first and only trip to the Pro Bowl. Despite catching passes from the likes of Stan Gelbaugh, Rick Mirer, and Dan McGwire, he managed to produce 77 or more receptions and averaged over 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons from 1993 to 1995. Round 12 (3): Sean Locklear, Tackle A third-round pick out of North Carolina State, Locklear didn't receive any starts as a rookie in 2004. But the following season, he stepped into the starting lineup at right tackle, joining a loaded offensive line featuring Hall of Famers Walter Jones and Steve Hutchinson. While he endured some bumps along the way and battled penalty issues at times, he wound up starting 78 out of 81 games played for the Seahawks over the next six seasons and also started nine playoff games, including Super Bowl XL. Round 13 (3): Bryan Millard, Guard Millard went undrafted during the 1984 NFL Draft and signed with the Seahawks shortly after. Following nine starts as a reserve during his rookie season, the Texas product earned the full-time starting job at right guard and maintained that role throughout the majority of his career, starting in 90 of the team’s 96 contests over his last six seasons. Spending his entire career in Seattle, the 6-foot-5, 282-pound guard recovered six fumbles and even carried one for four yards in 1989. Before hanging up his cleats after the 1991 season, Millard made a pair of starts for the Seahawks during their playoff runs in 1987-1988 and earned Second-Team All-Pro recognition from the UPI in 1988. Round 14 (3): James Carpenter, Guard Though he never lived up to his first-round billing due to injuries and conditioning issues, the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Carpenter still started 39 games over four seasons with the Seahawks. Healthy over his final two seasons with the team, he started at left guard in both of their Super Bowl appearances and started five playoff games total. Even after leaving Seattle in 2015, he carved out a lengthy career serving as a starter for the New York Jets and Atlanta over the next six seasons. Round 15 (3): Michael Dickson, Punter Earning the nickname "Big Balls" after a gusty first down pickup on a fake punt run deep in Seattle territory during his rookie season, Dickson has been arguably the best punter in the NFL during his four seasons in the league. Turning punting into an art form, he has an uncanny ability to make the ball take weird bounces and pin opponents deep in their own territory, as he led all punters in downed punts inside the 20-yard line in 2021. The Check 50s General Manager: Ty Gonzalez Previous Selections: Steve Largent, Earl Thomas, Joe Nash, Michael Sinclair, Russell Okung, Dave Krieg, Frank Clark, Robbie Tobeck, Leroy Hill, Jimmy Graham Round 11 (4): Darrell Jackson, Receiver While spending seven seasons in Seattle, Jackson produced at least 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during three of those campaigns. Over Jackson’s 96 games in the Pacific Northwest, the 6-foot receiver generated the third-most touchdowns (47) and the fourth-most receiving yards (6,445) in the Seahawks record books. The Florida standout was also pleasantly productive during four postseason runs from 2003 to 2006, recording 41 catches for 503 yards, a 64.1 percent catch, and three touchdowns. Round 12 (2): Brandon Mebane, Defensive Tackle Anchoring the middle of Seattle's defensive line, Mebane excelled at eating up double teams and doing the dirty work in the trenches, but he also displayed plenty of play making ability with the Seahawks. Making 125 starts, he amassed 349 combined tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, and eight pass deflections in nine seasons with the franchise. His best season came in 2012 as he registered a career-high 56 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and three passes defensed. Round 13 (4): Steve August, Tackle Drafted 14th overall in the 1977 NFL Draft, August only played in six games as a rookie, but he became a mainstay as Seattle's right tackle over the next six seasons. He started all 16 games in three straight years from 1979-1981, serving as a key part in the Seahawks rise from lowly expansion team into an AFC playoff contender. Once Seattle finally clinched a playoff berth in 1983, he started all three of the team’s playoff games, including a Divisional Round upset over the Dolphins. Unfortunately, injuries shortened his career and he was forced to retire in 1985. Round 14 (2): David Hawthorne, Linebacker But even though he wasn’t on par with All-Pro talents Lofa Tatupu and Bobby Wagner, Hawthorne produced excellent numbers once he took over for an injured Tatupu during the 2009 season, registering 242 solo tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, and seven interceptions in 47 games. In three seasons as a full-time starter, he surpassed 100 combined tackles each time. It’s also worth noting Hawthorne played well in two playoff games during Pete Carroll’s first year as head coach, racking up 18 tackles and making a key fumble recovery in Seattle’s upset win over New Orleans in the Wild Card round. Round 15 (4): Bruce Irvin, EDGE/Linebacker A surprise first round selection, the Seahawks picked Irvin 15th overall out of West Virginia in 2012. He made an immediate impact with 8.0 sacks during his rookie season in limited snaps. He continued to blossom as Seattle went on to win a Super Bowl and appear in another, playing in 27 games while racking up 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in those two seasons. He also produced a sack and two quarterback hits on Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX. He played a vital role in one of the best defenses in NFL history and is part of the reason why Seattle has a Lombardi Trophy. Emerald City Enforcers

General Manager: Corbin Smith

Previous Selections: Kenny Easley, Matt Hasselbeck, Shaun Alexander, Dave Brown, Max Unger, Duane Brown, Tyler Lockett, Rufus Porter, Keith Butler, John Randle

Round 11 (5): Edwin Bailey, Guard

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 1981 draft out of South Carolina State, Bailey became an instant starter at left guard along Seattle's offensive line. Even after reverting to the bench for two years in favor of Reggie McKenzie, he ended up playing 11 seasons for the Seahawks, starting all 16 games four times and starting 121 out of 139 games played. The Savannah, Georgia native participated in four playoff runs in Seattle, including the run to the AFC Conference Championship Game in 1983 and a 12-win season in 1984. During his time on Seattle's offensive line, the Seahawks finished in the top six in scoring offense three times under coach Chuck Knox.

Round 12 (1): Bobby Engram, Receiver

Known for years as Matt Hasselbeck’s second option, Engram proved proficient securing third downs and coming through in the clutch. But when star receiver Darrell Jackson was injured in 2005, Engram stepped up and showed he could handle the No. 1 role in Seattle's offense, catching 67 passes for 778 yards and three touchdowns. When Jackson was traded to the 49ers in 2007, Engram set a single-season franchise record with 94 catches complimented by 1,147 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and a career-high 70.1 percent catch rate. Thanks in large part to these two standout seasons, he averaged 50 catches and more than 600 yards over eight years as a Seahawk.

Round 13 (5): John Harris, Safety

Drafted in the seventh round of the 1978 NFL Draft, Harris promptly won a starting job in Seattle’s secondary and picked off four passes as a rookie. Over the next seven seasons, Harris emerged as one of the best free safeties in the league, intercepting six or more passes four times. After breaking out with six picks in 1980, he enjoyed the finest season of his career in 1981, intercepting 10 passes and returning two of them for defensive touchdowns. Along with being one of the most productive safeties in the NFL during the regular season, he also found tremendous success in the postseason with the Seahawks, intercepting four passes in five career playoff games.

Round 14 (1): Pete Kendall, Guard

Kendall arrived in Seattle as a first round pick in 1996 and immediately took over as the starter at left guard, starting 75 out of 76 games over the next five seasons. After missing out on the playoffs in 1997 and 1998 with 8-8 records, he played a key role in helping Seattle get over the hump and return to the postseason for the first time in nearly a decade, as the team won nine games and an AFC West title in 1999. Though his excellent performance gets overshadowed by his eventual replacement Steve Hutchinson, he was one of the better guards to ever don a Seahawks uniform.

Round 15 (5): Carlos Dunlap, Defensive End

Dunlap spent his first 10-plus seasons with the Bengals, racking up 82.5 sacks and 60 pass deflections while earning two Pro Bowl nods. When the veteran fell out of their rotation during a youth movement in 2020, the Seahawks rolled the dice by sending a seventh-round pick in exchange for the veteran pass rusher and he proved he had plenty left in the tank, amassing 6.0 sacks in only eight games for the NFC West champions. In his lone full season with the franchise, he led Seattle with 8.5 sacks and batted down seven passes at the line of scrimmage, remaining a formidable rushing threat.

Did you miss the first five rounds of the first-annual Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft? Check out every pick from the first five rounds here and every pick from round 6-10 here.