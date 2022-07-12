Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 6-10

What would a "Field of Dreams" style fantasy roster featuring current and former Seahawks look like? The All Seahawks writing staff took on the challenge by drafting their own all-time rosters via snake draft. Which players heard their names called in rounds 6-10?

Set to kick off their 47th season as an NFL franchise later this month, the Seahawks have had no shortage of star power during their nearly five decades of existence since beginning play in 1976.

In a world without realism, what would a fantasy team featuring Seattle legends from different eras playing together look like? During the heat of the offseason, while the teams won't be seen on an actual field, our All Seahawks writing staff attempted to find out by conducting a 25-round fantasy draft featuring only current and former Seahawks available to select.

How did the rosters shake out? In part two of a five part series, here's a look at five separate Seahawks Ultimate Fantasy teams after rounds 6-10 of the mock draft simulation, including round, pick number, selection, and a quick rundown on the player's NFL career.

Seattle Overload General Manager: Colby Patnode Previous Selections: Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, Steve Hutchinson, Eugene Robinson, K.J. Wright Round 6 (5): Chad Brown, Linebacker After four outstanding seasons in Pittsburgh, Brown racked up 104 tackles with 6.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in his first season with the Seahawks in 1997. The Colorado alum took his game to a whole new level in 1998, amassing 149 tackles with 7.5 sacks and an interception, garnering his second career Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections, becoming one of just four Seahawks linebackers in franchise history to earn First-Team All-Pro distinction. He would earn another Pro Bowl nod in 1999 and finished his eight-year stint in Seattle with 743 tackles and 48.0 sacks, the latter remaining the fifth best mark in franchise history. Round 7 (1): Andy Heck, Tackle Selected in the first round out of Notre Dame in 1989, Heck started nine games as a rookie for the Seahawks, who finished a disappointing 7-9. From there, the 6-foot-6 blocker started 61 games over the next four seasons, seeing action at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. While he proved to be a quality starter playing for poor teams in the early 90s, he never ascended to become the Pro Bowl-caliber player the franchise hoped he would. Before becoming a successful NFL line coach, he started 164 games in 12 seasons with three franchises. Round 8 (5): Chris Gray, Guard Previously a reserve in Miami and Pittsburgh, the Seahawks took a chance on Gray and he earned the starting job at center in 1999, starting in the final 11 games of the season. While Gray moved to right guard in 2001, the Auburn product was still able to retain a starting role. From 1999-2006, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound guard started in 121 consecutive games and made seven playoff starts during that eight-year stretch, including starting in Super Bowl XL. Before retiring due to a spine injury in 2008, Gray went on to start in every single regular season game along with two postseason games during his final season in the league. Round 9 (1): DK Metcalf, Receiver Despite putting up freakish athletic testing numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Metcalf fell to the end of the second round before Seattle traded up to select him 64th overall. Since then, the ex-Ole Miss star has made the other 31 teams look foolish for passing on him, becoming only the fifth receiver ever to amass 200 receptions, 3,100 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. In a historic 2020 campaign, he surpassed Steve Largent's single-season record for receiving yards in a season. Only 24 years old, he will have a legitimate shot at re-writing Seattle's record books moving forward. Round 10 (5): Jeff Bryant, Defensive End While the players strike limited Bryant's rookie season to just nine games, the 6-foot-5, 276-pound defensive end still found a way to be productive for Seattle, starting in every game and recording 3.0 sacks. Over the next three seasons, Bryant enjoyed the best performances of his career while starting in all 48 regular season games and producing 31.0 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, and one interception. Even though his pass rushing metrics rapidly declined after his first four seasons with the Seahawks, the Clemson standout was still able to rack up 63.0 career sacks over his 12 seasons in the Pacific Northwest, good for third-most in franchise history. Seattle Trench Mafia General Manager: Tyler Forness Previous Selections: Walter Jones, Jacob Green, Bobby Wagner, Michael Bennett, Marcus Trufant Round 6 (4): Shawn Springs, Cornerback Selected with the third overall pick of the 1997 NFL Draft, Springs came to Seattle with much fanfare as a decorated former Big Ten Player of the Year and didn't disappoint. In his seven seasons in Seattle, the former Ohio State star intercepted 20 passes, recovered five fumbles, forced three fumbles, and racked up 434 total tackles. Springs would make his only Pro Bowl in '98, intercepting seven passes while returning two of those picks for touchdowns and serving as a shutdown corner for the often forgotten late-90s Seahawks. He followed up with another strong season in 1999, intercepting five passes and producing 14 passes defensed to lead the secondary. Round 7 (2): Joey Galloway, Receiver Drafted eighth overall out of Ohio State in 1995, Galloway wasted little time making his mark in the AFC West, putting points on the board in bunches both on offense and special teams for Seattle. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie and scored eight combined touchdowns, including returning a kickoff for a score. Teaming up with Warren Moon in 1997 and 1998, he produced 2,096 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 15.3 yards per reception, emerging as one of the NFL's most dangerous vertical threats with his elite speed. Though he got snubbed from the Pro Bowl, he scored 14 combined touchdowns in 1998, including leading the league with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Round 8 (4): Kevin Mawae, Center Drafted in the second round out of LSU, Mawae quickly found his way into Seattle’s starting lineup as a rookie in 1994. Starting 11 games at right guard, he garnered Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team honors, showcasing himself as one of the best young linemen in the sport. By his third season with the team, he’d transitioned to center, where he started all 32 regular season games during the 1996 and 1997 seasons. If the Seahawks would’ve been a bit more competitive, Mawae would’ve likely earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl and may not have departed for the Jets, where he would play most of his Hall of Fame career. Round 9 (2): Ricky Watters, Running Back Already an accomplished running back by the time he made it to Seattle, Watters may have played his best football in the Pacific Northwest. In his first three seasons with the team, he rushed for over 1,200 yards and averaged 51 receptions as a receiver, a dual-threat back in a time where pass-catching backs were rather unconventional. Watters was on track for another impressive season when he broke his ankle five games into the 2001 season - and then Shaun Alexander stepped in and rushed for over 1,300 yards. Watters only played 53 games for the Seahawks, but by the time he retired, he ranked fourth in franchise history all-time for rushing yards. Round 10 (4): Warren Moon, Quarterback The Seahawks didn't get Moon in his prime, as he chose to sign with the Oilers instead in 1984. But they still got a lot of value from the former University of Washington star in his brief spell with the team. In 1997, Moon made the Pro Bowl at 41 years old, throwing for 3,500 yards while leading the NFL in passing yards per game and tossing 25 touchdowns compared to just 16 interceptions. While it may not seem like a huge deal, he also won the Pro Bowl MVP award that year. Easily the best signal caller for the franchise in a decade marred by poor quarterback play, Moon made 24 starts for bad Seahawks teams and managed to compile an 11-13 record. Always Competing General Manager: Matty Brown Previous Selections: Cortez Kennedy, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril Round 6 (3): Lofa Tatupu, Linebacker The decision to snag Tatupu in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft proved fruitful right away, as he made the Pro Bowl for the Super Bowl-bound Seahawks as a rookie with 105 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and three interceptions, showing off outstanding instincts and a motor that always ran hot. He continued to play at an elite level for the next two seasons in the middle of Seattle's defense, earning First-Team All-Pro accolades in 2007 after producing 109 tackles, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. Injuries dogged him during his last three seasons with the Seahawks, but he still registered at least 89 tackles and played in all but one regular season game in two of those seasons. Round 7 (3): Chris Clemons, Defensive End As one of Pete Carroll's first great additions in Seattle, Clemons broke out playing the LEO defensive end role, producing a career-high 11.0 sacks while helping the team win the NFC West. Over the next two seasons, he racked up 22.5 sacks, 45 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, and nine pass deflections, stuffing the stat sheet while providing valuable leadership for young players such as Bruce Irvin. A torn ACL suffered in the Wild Card round during the 2012 playoffs set him back and limited him to just 4.5 sacks in 2013, but he played well in Seattle's march to a Super Bowl title, sacking Peyton Manning in a 43-8 drubbing of Denver. Round 8 (3): Quandre Diggs, Safety Making an immediate impact after being acquired from the Lions at the trade deadline for only a fifth-round pick, Diggs registered three interceptions in his first five starts with the Seahawks to help his new team earn a wild card berth. In his first two full seasons with the franchise, he garnered Pro Bowl honors after leading the team with five interceptions in 2020 and 2021. A hard-nosed, ball-hawking safety, he's the only defender over the past five seasons to produce at least three interceptions in each season and remains a remarkably underrated star. Round 9 (3): Jordyn Brooks, Linebacker While he's only two years into his NFL career, Brooks has established himself as one of the best young linebackers in the league for the Seahawks. Becoming a starter midway through his rookie season, he produced 57 tackles and two pass breakups in 14 games for the eventual NFC West champions. Though the team wasn't near as successful in his sophomore campaign, he racked up a franchise record 184 tackles and led the league with 109 solo stops, earning an All-Pro vote in the process. Round 10 (3): Curt Warner, Running Back After being selected third overall in the historic 1983 NFL Draft, Warner rushed for 1,449 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie and made his first Pro Bowl squad as a result. A torn ACL cost him most of his second season, but he rebounded to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in three of his next four seasons, including a career-high 1,481 yards in 1986. He also surpassed double digit touchdowns two additional times in 1986 and 1988. Warner rushed for 6,705 yards in his seven seasons with Seattle, a number that would likely have pushed to 8,000 yards if he hadn't missed 15 games in 1984 and struggled with injuries throughout his career. The Check 50s General Manager: Ty Gonzalez Previous Selections: Steve Largent, Earl Thomas, Joe Nash, Michael Sinclair, Russell Okung Round 6 (2): Dave Krieg, Quarterback Undrafted out of tiny Milton College, Krieg worked his way up Seattle's depth chart and started the last three games of his second season. He eventually took over for Jim Zorn during the 1983 campaign, leading the Seahawks to the AFC Championship Game and never looking back. He posted four seasons of at least 3,000 passing yards, including over 3,600 yards in both 1984 and 1985, earning his first of three Pro Bowls in 1984. He led Seattle to the playoffs in four of his nine years as the starter. He finished his Seahawks career as the franchise's leading passer and is still second in franchise history with 195 passing touchdowns and regular season wins with 70. Round 7 (4): Frank Clark, Defensive End

Despite being dismissed from Michigan’s program in 2014, Seattle still decided to select Clark in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and he enjoyed modest success as a reserve in his rookie season. Once he forced his way into the starting lineup in 2016, the 6-foot-3 defensive end didn’t look back while on his way to becoming an elite pass rusher. His breakout year came in 2018 when he registered a team-best 13.5 sacks for the playoff bound Seahawks. In total, Clark generated 77 solo tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 66 quarterback hits, 32.0 sacks, four pass deflections, and seven forced fumbles over his final three seasons in Seattle. Round 8 (2): Robbie Tobeck, Center

The often forgotten anchor of the early 2000s Seahawks offensive line, Tobeck was a key to Seattle's glory years before Pete Carroll. After signing as a free agent in 2000, he would make 88 starts at center for the Seahawks, including five consecutive seasons without missing a game from 2001 to 2005. After years of being snubbed as a Pro Bowl talent, he finally made the NFL's all-star event at the age of 35 in 2005. While Walter Jones, Steve Hutchinson, and Chris Gray overshadowed Tobeck, he was without a doubt a leader on an offensive line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher for five straight seasons while he manned the center position and earned a selection to the Seahawks 35th anniversary team. Round 9 (4): Leroy Hill, Linebacker

From a football perspective, Hill was one of the most talented players on the field over his eight seasons in Seattle – producing at least 70 total tackles in five of those campaigns. Along with being a productive tackler, Hill also created a ton of havoc in the backfield, as he produced 41 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, and 18 quarterback hits over 97 regular season games. In the playoffs, the Clemson product was able to generate 72 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and 2.0 sacks through nine postseason matchups. Those numbers all would have been better if he could have avoided off-field issues. Round 10 (2): Jimmy Graham, Tight End Whether fair or not, Graham received immense scrutiny from fans during his three seasons in Seattle due to his lack of ability or general disinterest in blocking. But when it came to producing as a receiver, the former Miami basketball star delivered catching passes from Russell Wilson. He ranks first in franchise history for receptions (170), receiving yards (2,048), and receiving touchdowns (18) among tight ends. He also deserves a ton of credit for rebounding from a devastating torn patellar tendon injury suffered in 2015 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his final two seasons with the Seahawks, including coming up just short of a 1,000-yard season in 2016. Emerald City Enforcers

General Manager: Corbin Smith

Previous Selections: Kenny Easley, Matt Hasselbeck, Shaun Alexander, Dave Brown, Max Unger

Round 6 (1): Duane Brown, Tackle

While Brown spent his first nine seasons with the Texans, he found great success in the second stanza of his career with the Seahawks. After being acquired in a midseason trade before the deadline in 2017, he immediately earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection solidifying the left side of Seattle's line. Over the next four seasons, the veteran remained entrenched as the blind side protector and excelled both in pass protection and as a run blocker, garnering Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2018 and playing in his fifth Pro Bowl following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Round 7 (5): Tyler Lockett, Receiver



One of general manager John Schneider's best day two value picks, Lockett proved to be worth the fourth draft choices surrendered to move up and draft him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Though he began his career as a complementary offensive weapon, he became an instant star for the Seahawks on special teams, receiving First-Team All-Pro honors as a return specialist as a rookie. Eventually replacing Doug Baldwin as Russell Wilson's top target, he joined Steve Largent as only the second receiver in franchise history to produce three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and has scored at least eight touchdowns each of the past four seasons.

Round 8 (1): Rufus Porter, Defensive End



Breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 1988, Porter had to scratch and claw to find his way into Seattle’s defensive lineup. As a rookie, he didn’t see many snaps defensively, but he made the Pro Bowl due to stellar play on special teams. The following year, the Seahawks unleashed the athletic 228-pound Porter as a pass rusher and he broke out with 10.5 sacks, earning Pro Football Weekly First-Team All-Pro recognition and returning to the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive year. Over the next three seasons, he continued to produce outstanding numbers with 226 solo tackles and 24.5 sacks before his play started to tail off.

Round 9 (5): Keith Butler, Linebacker



While most fans know him as the esteemed defensive coordinator for the Steelers, Butler is also considered as one of the best defensive players to ever play for the Seahawks, unofficially producing the fourth-most tackles (813) in franchise history. After Seattle drafted him in the second round of the 1978 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker made an instant impact during his rookie season, starting in 14 of the team’s 16 regular season games. Before retiring after the 1987 campaign, Butler went on to start in 118 consecutive games from 1979-1986, a truly impressive ironman streak.

Round 10 (1): John Randle, Defensive Tackle

Randle was a Hall of Fame player long before he arrived in Seattle at age 34. One of the most feared pass rushers of the 1990s, he arrived in Seattle in 2001 with six Pro Bowl nods and six First-Team All-Pro selections to his name. The Texas A&M-Kingsville product brought his Hall of Fame pedigree to Seattle and still produced at a high level. In 2001, he collected a team-high 11.0 sacks along with a fumble returned for a touchdown, the only one on the team that year. Age caught up with him in his last two seasons for the Seahawks, but he still amassed 12.5 sacks in 28 games during his final two seasons.

Did you miss the first five rounds of the first-annual Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft? Check out every pick here.