Seahawks Boast Best Free Agency Bargaining Chip in Russell Wilson

With free agency set to begin on March 18, the Seahawks look primed to be more aggressive seeking roster upgrades under the leadership of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.

Heading towards the start of the new league year, Schneider has nearly $50 million in cap space available at his disposal and could create more than $10 million in additional space by releasing tight end Ed Dickson, safety Tedric Thompson, and potentially center Justin Britt. If the organization wants to add talent, it will have the financial means to do so.

And when it comes to recruiting pitches, Schneider and Carroll have plenty of ammunition.

For the better part of a decade, the Seahawks as a franchise have held the distinction as one of the most desirable destinations in the NFL. Players want to play for a charismatic coach like Carroll, who has led his team to eight playoff appearances in 10 seasons, the allure of playing in front of a raucous crowd at CenturyLink Field is difficult to resist, and no state income tax in Washington also provides a quality selling point.

But if there’s a primary reason why stars will be drawn to Seattle, as well as why this offseason will be different than previous ones, it starts and ends with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Uncharacteristically, Wilson hasn’t been shy about his desire to add play makers around him this offseason, including mentioning the need for “superstars” during an interview at the Pro Bowl. And why wouldn’t he be?

After years of unfairly being viewed by many as a game manager riding the coattails of a historically dominant Seahawks defense, Wilson has ascended to the ranks of the NFL’s elite in recent seasons. While Lamar Jackson rightfully earned MVP and Patrick Mahomes captured a Super Bowl title this past season, he’s done more with less and belongs in the discussion with them as the league’s best signal caller.

Two years ago, Wilson threw a career-high 35 touchdowns, leading a Seattle team many projected to finish last in the NFC West to a surprising 10-win season and a postseason berth. In 2019, he finished third with 31 touchdown passes and was intercepted just five times, earning All-Pro honors for the first time and again carrying his team to the playoffs.

With his 32nd birthday coming in November, however, Wilson only has so many prime seasons left. As phenomenal of a talent as he is, after coming up short the past two years in postseason play, he knows he can’t win another Lombardi Trophy on his own. Early exits aren't acceptable anymore, and to return to the top, he needs more help.

Luckily for Seattle, Wilson is exactly the type of quarterback, teammate, and proven winner other players gravitate to. Look no further than comments made by Jadeveon Clowney, who arrived in Seattle via trade in August.

"That’s half the reason I wanted to come [to Seattle], because of Russ," Clowney told reporters after a Week 2 win over Pittsburgh. "He makes it happen. I don’t care what the score is — it could be 100-0 — he believes. As long as you got a guy like that, a guy who never quits. I’m gonna ride with him.”

Guided by his unwavering belief that his team is never out of a game – and the fact he’s only missed the playoffs once in his career - Wilson’s presence under center makes Seattle as attractive as any other organization for prospective free agents. It’s why, regardless of what outside reports say, stars such as Clowney may take a little less to return. It’s why a quality veteran like Greg Olsen couldn’t pass up a one-year deal in search of an elusive Super Bowl ring.

Time moves quickly in the NFL and as other star quarterbacks such as Philip Rivers will attest, championship windows can slam shut in an instant, which has created a renewed sense of urgency for Wilson and the franchise to upgrade the roster in coming months.

For that reason alone, the Seahawks should be far more assertive pursuing established stars in free agency to fortify the roster around him in what should be an exciting next few months. And in Wilson, Schneider has the ultimate bait to lure the type of impact players necessary to get back to the Super Bowl.