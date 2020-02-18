Seahawks, Greg Olsen Agree to One-Year, $7 Million Deal

Russell Wilson officially has a new weapon at the tight end position.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, veteran Greg Olsen has agreed to terms with the Seahawks on a one-year, $7 million contract. The former Miami standout will earn $5.5 million guaranteed.

Olsen, who turns 35 next month, parted ways with the Panthers earlier this month after the organization made it clear he wasn't part of their plans under new coach Matt Rhule. Aiming to continue playing for at least one more season, he visited with the Bills, Redskins, and Seahawks over the past two weeks.

While Olsen enjoyed his visits in Washington and Buffalo and strongly considered both teams, Schefter indicated he couldn't pass up the opportunity to catch passes from Wilson, who earned Second-Team All-Pro honors with 31 touchdowns last season and may have been recruiting him at NFL Honors earlier this month.

Heading into the offseason, Seattle faced plenty of questions at the tight end position. Starter Will Dissly continues to rehab from a torn Achilles tendon, while Jacob Hollister is a restricted free agent and veteran Ed Dickson could be released to create cap space after missing the entire 2019 season.

Now entering his 14th season, the Seahawks won't be counting on Olsen to return to his prior Pro Bowl form. But after two injury-marred seasons, he showed he can still contribute catching passes from backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier last season, finishing with a respectable 52 receptions for 597 yards and two touchdowns.

Benefiting from a clear upgrade with Wilson under center, Olsen will have a chance to put up similar numbers as a key role player in a passing attack already featuring receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. If Dissly returns to pre-injury form and both players can stay healthy, the two could turn a question mark into a potential area of strength.

Even with Olsen officially on board, Seattle likely isn't done making moves at the position either. His arrival further increases the chances of Dickson being released, while a tender could be placed on Hollister to keep him in the fold and the team could look for extra depth through the draft in April.