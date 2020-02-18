SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks, Greg Olsen Agree to One-Year, $7 Million Deal

CorbinSmithNFL

Russell Wilson officially has a new weapon at the tight end position.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, veteran Greg Olsen has agreed to terms with the Seahawks on a one-year, $7 million contract. The former Miami standout will earn $5.5 million guaranteed.

Olsen, who turns 35 next month, parted ways with the Panthers earlier this month after the organization made it clear he wasn't part of their plans under new coach Matt Rhule. Aiming to continue playing for at least one more season, he visited with the Bills, Redskins, and Seahawks over the past two weeks.

While Olsen enjoyed his visits in Washington and Buffalo and strongly considered both teams, Schefter indicated he couldn't pass up the opportunity to catch passes from Wilson, who earned Second-Team All-Pro honors with 31 touchdowns last season and may have been recruiting him at NFL Honors earlier this month.

Heading into the offseason, Seattle faced plenty of questions at the tight end position. Starter Will Dissly continues to rehab from a torn Achilles tendon, while Jacob Hollister is a restricted free agent and veteran Ed Dickson could be released to create cap space after missing the entire 2019 season.

Now entering his 14th season, the Seahawks won't be counting on Olsen to return to his prior Pro Bowl form. But after two injury-marred seasons, he showed he can still contribute catching passes from backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier last season, finishing with a respectable 52 receptions for 597 yards and two touchdowns.

Benefiting from a clear upgrade with Wilson under center, Olsen will have a chance to put up similar numbers as a key role player in a passing attack already featuring receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. If Dissly returns to pre-injury form and both players can stay healthy, the two could turn a question mark into a potential area of strength.

Even with Olsen officially on board, Seattle likely isn't done making moves at the position either. His arrival further increases the chances of Dickson being released, while a tender could be placed on Hollister to keep him in the fold and the team could look for extra depth through the draft in April.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has Jadeveon Clowney Already Priced Himself Out of Return to Seahawks?

Seattle would love to have Clowney back for 2020 and beyond. But if the defensive end has changed his preference towards breaking the bank rather than playing for a contender, he will be wearing a different uniform in September.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

gohawks48

Will Dissly approves of the Greg Olsen move.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Biadasz

Seattle has some decisions to make on the offensive line, including what to do at the center position with Justin Britt coming back from injury. Wisconsin’s anchor of a center in Tyler Biadasz could help ease those concerns.

Nick Lee

Seahawks Can Learn From Chiefs Success Defending 49ers RPOs

Studying the success the Chiefs defense had against the 49ers in the Super Bowl, Matty Brown investigates what lessons the Seahawks may be able to take away for use against their bitter division rivals.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks T Germain Ifedi Poised to Strike Gold in Free Agency

Though Ifedi has endured his share of struggles during four seasons in Seattle, his youth coupled with ample starting experience should make him a coveted commodity on the open market.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/17/20) - Assessing Jadeveon Clowney's Market

A month still remains until the start of free agency, but it remains unclear what Clowney will command on the open market from Seattle and other prospective suitors.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks in XFL Week 2 Report: Keenan Reynolds Comes Up Clutch in Dragons' Victory

After a quiet XFL debut, Reynolds corralled a 68-yard touchdown from Brandon Silvers to give the Seattle Dragons their first lead of the season and left CenturyLink Field rocking.

CorbinSmithNFL

Demaryius Thomas Would Be Welcome Mentor to Young Seahawks Receivers

Thomas isn't the All-Pro caliber talent he once was, but if Seattle wants to add an affordable veteran with leadership intangibles to the mix, he'd be an ideal option to consider catching passes from Russell Wilson.

Nick Lee

by

Dillon88

Bo Pelini, Heavy Techniques, and Pete Carroll's Seahawks Defense

Matty F. Brown

Will Seahawks Consider Re-Signing WR Paul Richardson?

Injuries continued to plague Richardson after signing a multi-year deal with Washington. Now with his career at a crossroads, could a return to Seattle be in the cards?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Nax Prime