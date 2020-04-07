Seahawks' Griffin Brothers Take Fans Partying in Cabos For YouTube Series Premier

The coronavirus pandemic has effectively “canceled” sports this spring, but it hasn't stopped Seattle athletes from sharing mood-boosting content with fans.

While DK Metcalf was busy in the kitchen this weekend live-streaming his culinary capabilities, the Griffin Twins dropped a sizzling video of their own. Their channel, aptly titled “Shaqin It Up With The Griffin Twins,” premiered its first episode on April 5. The brothers open their video with a considerate introductory message, telling viewers they want to “keep you guys in high spirits, laugh, bring some enjoyment to some people who may need it.”

If an escape from our grim confined reality was the intention, the Griffins delivered.

The opening shot pans over frothy waves lapping a golden beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the Griffins flocked to in early March. Shaquill and Shaquem soak in a hot tub as they contemplate what to do now that the season’s over.

“Hey ‘Quill, I gotta talk to you about somethin’.”

“Not right now, man.”

“What’re we gonna do now that the season’s over?”

“Bruh, I don’t know.”

“I got an idea…” Shaquem grins, and the offseason shenanigans begin.

It seems that the Griffins traveled to Cabo with their agent, Buddy Baker, and fellow athletes represented by Baker’s agency, ESG. Shaquill and Shaquem start “shaqin it up” to reggaeton on a party barge, dancing alongside Baker and rookie Redskins receiver Terry McLaurin. The Griffins dive right into the Pacific waters, flipping off the boat in unison. Shaquill even succeeded at paddle-boarding, even if he only lasted seconds before tumbling off the board.

The seafaring hawks then went back to land for the evening, where we learn that Shaquem is an ESG Award Winner for the 2019 season.

“Let's all make sure we make a difference and help somebody in need, because you never know how it’s gonna go, but you can change one person’s life that’s gonna change a thousand later.” Shaquem tells the crowd. “Let’s be great, let’s make people great around us, you know, that makes the world a better place every day.”

Shaquill is also a winner, speaking after receiving the ESG MVP Award for the 2019 season.

“I really appreciate everybody… just being up here to accept this award, it’s crazy,” Shaquill said. “I want to continue off this and continue to be great, and I appreciate all you guys for that. Love all you guys.”

After the award ceremony, the twins video chat with their mom Tangie and showed her a different trophy: Shaquill’s diamond-encrusted grill.

“Yes, Quill! I love it!” she yelled excitedly through the phone. “I know them girls love to see that grill!”

After the awards, the brothers take us for a frenetic late-night tour of Cabo as they celebrate a successful season fraternity-style. The crew embarks on what appears to be a bar crawl/scavenger hunt with six different teams, each bar featuring a drinking game to be completed. The games are wild and include Nerf-shooting, cricket-eating, tequila-drinking, and lots of dancing for the camera. Shaquem deserves accolades for his flip cup skills, declaring himself the MVP.

“If I ain’t sweat, you ain’t tryin’!” Griffin boasts.

“So many distractions in Mexico,” Shaquem confesses as he punches air to the beat of “The Final Countdown." The Griffins continue on, ending their night under flashing nightclubs lights with surprise guest Jarran Reed.

All in all, it seems like all the Griffins do is shake things up, winning NFL and ESG awards while partying like young 20-somethings. The best part of having insight into their offseason break is knowing exactly how hard the Griffins work, and everything it’s taken for them to have a night off. If anyone has earned it, it’s the Seahawks’ integral cornerback/linebacker duo. Fans have seen the emotional and athletic bond these brothers share, so seeing them enjoy tropical adventures together through their personal web series allows the Griffins to shape their own narrative. Sure, they’re an inspirational story - but they know how to have fun, too.

The coronavirus is changing the world in unprecedented ways, and this includes the role of professional athletes.

By the nature of televised sports, football players are also entertainers, performing for our enjoyment every Sunday. They are famous, but unlike other celebrities, their craft is the game, not creating content and starring in television shows.

Personable retirees often join media outlets as commentators, such as quarterback-turned-analyst Tony Romo and Rob Gronkowski's hilarious Julian Edelman squirrel comparisons. (It’s also worth mentioning Gronk’s recent WWE debut.)

Yet this offseason, with the world inside their homes, football players are seeking to entertain and be entertained outside of football. With limiting home workouts and increased isolation, Seahawks players are playing video games together, video chatting together, and broadcasting their hobbies outside of football. They’re also building their personal brands: it’s safe to say that quarterback Russell Wilson wants the world to know that faith, family, and football are his core values.

Where does “Shaqin It Up With The Griffins” fit into this new landscape? With a digital draft and limited team workouts on the horizon, we can expect to get to know these NFL players better than ever this offseason as they stream their quarantine experiences with the world. Who knows what training camp will look like? Will fans be watching from a fence, or from their phones?

Fans may not have football for a while, but we’re sure to see more of our favorite players in the months to come. We’re already fans of the Seahawks, but now, we can be fans of the admirable men who make the team.