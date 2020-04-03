SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Showing Off Culinary Chops, Hosting Own Cooking Show

Corbin Smith

As exhibited throughout his sensational rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf loves to use his track speed to roast opposing cornerbacks and safeties as one of the NFL's premier deep threats.

Considering his impressive, sculpted 6-foot-4, 228-physique along with his skill set on the field, it shouldn't come as a surprise Metcalf also enjoys putting on his chef hat and cooking off the field.

Looking to provide entertainment for fans stuck inside as part of quarantined restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Ole Miss star will be looking to do his best Emerald Lagasse impression by hosting Cooking with DK Metcalf on The Checkdown. The event will live streamed on Instagram starting at 7 PM PT.

While Metcalf loves his current career, he already has his sights set on what he'll do after football. While starring for the Rebels, he worked at the only Italian restaurant in town, comparing the camaraderie of the staff to the uniting of a sports team.

During an interview with The Players Tribune and John Hancock back in November, Metcalf shared his aspirations for eventually running a restaurant.

"I know when I'm done playing football, I want to open up my own restaurant," Metcalf said. "I'm more than just an athlete, I can be a chef or a restaurateur if I want to."

When football finally returns, Metcalf will certainly resume his craft, torching opposing defenses and reeling in highlight reel catches from Russell Wilson. But in the meantime, he's investing in his future by enhancing his culinary skills and putting on a different kind of show for all the 12s to see during a time of need.

Comments

