Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Former Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday by Las Vegas police on Suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas BLVD) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” the LVMPD said in a statement. “Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

Lynch was pulled over at 7:25 AM after police observed him driving erratically over curbs near the intersection of Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The arrest comes just hours after Lynch was announced by the Seahawks as a special correspondent to the team producing creative content.

This is the second time Lynch has been arrested for a DUI dating back to a 2012 California arrest. The case was eventually settled with Lynch pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Lynch, who retired in 2019, spent seven total seasons in Seattle, over two different stints, playing in 83 games and starting 77 of those games while rushing for 6,381 yards and 58 touchdowns on 1,469 carries. He also had 1,309 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.

