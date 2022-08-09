Skip to main content

Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

The former Seahawks star was arrested in Las Vegas and booked for a DUI

Former Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday by Las Vegas police on Suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas BLVD) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” the LVMPD said in a statement. “Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

Lynch was pulled over at 7:25 AM after police observed him driving erratically over curbs near the intersection of Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The arrest comes just hours after Lynch was announced by the Seahawks as a special correspondent to the team producing creative content. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is the second time Lynch has been arrested for a DUI dating back to a 2012 California arrest. The case was eventually settled with Lynch pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Lynch, who retired in 2019, spent seven total seasons in Seattle, over two different stints, playing in 83 games and starting 77 of those games while rushing for 6,381 yards and 58 touchdowns on 1,469 carries. He also had 1,309 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

3000
Seahawks News

Seahawks Coach Reveals Next Step for CB Artie Burns

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp Caption:Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks First Unofficial Depth Chart: Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock

By Corbin K. Smith4 hours ago
drew lock geno smith
Seahawks News

Seahawks Camp: NFL Sources Predict Seattle QB Winner

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
Jordyn Brooks
GM Report

Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks' 2020 Draft Class Poised to Hasten Rebuilding Process

By Corbin K. Smith21 hours ago
Russell Wilson
Seahawks News

Fans React To Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Getting Booed At Seattle WNBA Game

By Logan MacdonaldAug 8, 2022 1:23 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) passes during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Shares Thoughts on Performance in Mock Game

By Daniel FlickAug 8, 2022 8:45 AM EDT
USATSI_18606280
Seahawks News

Locking It Up?: Seahawks Pete Carroll Clears Air On QB Battle

By Cole ThompsonAug 7, 2022 7:30 PM EDT
Tariq Woolen
Seahawks News

Seattle Rookie CB Tariq Woolen Embracing Challenge of Covering Seahawks' Receivers

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 7, 2022 5:40 PM EDT