Former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman Working With Pete Carroll on Secondary

The Seattle Seahawks, once known for their intimidating Legion of Boom on defense, are set to enter a new era this offseason. Gone are guys like corner Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas as the Seahawks look to get back to fielding dominant defenses once again.

Doing so will be easier said than done, of course. While possessing talent at the safety position, Seattle's secondary is still rather young and inexperienced on the boundaries at corner. However, coach Pete Carroll did speak to a former member of the Legion of Boom recently to get their input on the secondary.

Former Seahawks corner Richard Sherman attended the Seahawks' mock game on Saturday at Lumen Field, where he observed the young Seattle secondary, said Carroll.

“I think Sherm is just curious. I think he’s just trying to keep up with it. It was really good to see him.” Carroll said.

After receiving input from the Seahawks' legend, Carroll would go on to reveal that he would meet with Sherman once again this week. While he didn't provide an in-depth look at what they'll discuss, it is not unlikely they discuss the Seattle secondary ahead of the season.

“I’ll talk with him again this week,” Carroll said. “He got to watch our guys, and we have some stuff to talk about.”

Yes, safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are proven veteran talents. At the corner position though is where the Seahawks will experience growing pains. Rookie cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen, while showing potential, will be names to watch throughout camp and into the season.

As the Seahawks continue to usher in a new era on both sides of the ball, returning to a dominant defense will go a long way in getting to where they want to go. If Sherman can offer helpful insight that helps the development of Bryant and Woolen, then the Seahawks could be one step closer to another dominant secondary.

