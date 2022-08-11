Skip to main content

Seahawks Pete Carroll 'Really Excited' About Rookie CBs Bryant & Woolen

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have been showing out so far at training camp.

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, they entered a rebuild and youth movement. Seattle acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a group of young players for Wilson.

Two of the players seemingly leading the youth in Seattle are cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. Both players have been turning heads so far at training camp, while head coach Pete Carroll is excited about what they have to offer.

“Those two guys, they’ve been doing well," Carroll says. "It’s been totally different, the way they make their plays, the way they play the game, it’s totally different. But, they uniquely have qualities that are really exciting. This is a really nice-looking pair of guys, and we’re very fortunate.”

Regarding Bryant, he has displayed incredible ball tracking at camp and held his own against larger receivers while also impressing in red zone work.

"I feel like camp is going great for me. You know, I'm learning something new every day," Bryant told reporters Aug. 2. "Just having my head down and working, just continually getting better."

Meanwhile, Carroll has cited Bryant's impressive play against the run.

"Coby has been all over the place," says Carroll. "He’s made plays in the running game, in the passing game, he’s been very effective and made another play in the scrimmage at Lumen, and he’s doing well. He shows a lot of flexibility in a lot of core areas."

Some of that flexibility with Bryant is now showing, as he's getting reps at nickel cornerback after the injury to Artie Burns.

What put Woolen on the map when Seattle drafted him was his blazing speed, recording a 4.26 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, a trait that Woolen believes sets him up for the NFL.

"I just feel like speed is my greatest asset. I ran track my whole life. I played football my whole life," Woolen said. "I just feel like all that speed has carried over throughout the years and now I can show it to the world and show it to my teammates too."

Carroll also says that Woolen's speed has impressed thus far at camp.

"Tariq has been really, really impressive, in that he’s been so consistent against our fastest guys," Carroll says. "He’s been able to hold up, he’s had a lot of reps with Marquise (Goodwin), and I respect the work that he’s gotten done there. Deep balls and stuff on the sidelines, he’s done a nice job."

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of reason to be excited, as Bryant and Woolen are leading the youth movement in Seattle with their early play.

