Ben Burr-Kirven's Torn ACL Confirmed and Dom Wood-Anderson Released

As expected, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven suffered a torn ACL against the Broncos Saturday night and will miss the entire 2021 season, confirms NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Before a single down was played in the game, Burr-Kirven had to be carted off after being pushed by a Denver player and landing awkwardly on his left leg on the opening kickoff.

Heading into the night, Burr-Kirven was set to play significant snaps at middle linebacker for the second consecutive week. Against the Raiders the week prior, he recorded a team-high 12 combined tackles. In his absence, Pro Bowl special teamer Nick Bellore stepped in and put up five combined tackles, including one for a loss.

In another unsurprising development, the Seahawks wasted no time to release tight end Dom-Wood Anderson before Tuesday's cutdown date. The Tennessee alum had a brutal preseason, being called for five penalties on Saturday night and another two the week before. He also dropped two passes versus the Raiders.

That leaves Gerald Everett, Will Dissly and Cam Sutton as the only healthy tight ends on Seattle's roster at this time. Second-year players Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry are currently nursing injuries. Everett and Dissly have yet to play in the preseason, though that could change against the Chargers this Saturday.

With Wood-Anderson gone and Burr-Kirven and receiver John Ursua expected to be placed on injured reserve, the Seahawks will only have to cut two players to get down to 80 on Tuesday.