Seahawks Expected to Play Starters in Preseason Finale

A longer break between the preseason finale and season opener in Indianapolis played a key role in Seattle's decision to rest starters in the first two exhibition contests. But that should change with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on tap.

Much to the dismay of 68,000 fans in attendance at Lumen Field on Saturday night, the Seahawks decided to hold out the vast majority of their starters for a second straight preseason game. But following an ugly 30-3 defeat to the Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and other notable players should finally see the field next weekend.

Speaking with reporters after Saturday's loss, coach Pete Carroll indicated the decision to sit Wilson, Wagner, and others for the first two games was influenced by the fact the NFL added an extra week between the preseason finale and Week 1 this year. Sticking to their plan, starters should get their opportunities to get a few snaps in the final dress rehearsal against the Chargers.

"This format was different for us than we've ever done before," Carroll said. "It hasn't been a lot of fun and games with the way we're playing, but week three is a big deal for us and we'll go back to a lot of the guys who haven't played in the first two games to prepare them for game one of the regular season. That's been the plan all along."

In the first two preseason games, Seattle has only played a handful of projected starters and have been especially cautious on offense. Aside from Wilson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett haven't played at all and the offensive line has consisted primarily of second and third-string players with Duane Brown, Gabe Jackson, and Brandon Shell not playing at all. Center Kyle Fuller and guard Damien Lewis were the only starters who saw any snaps on Saturday night.

Meanwhile on defense, though Jordyn Brooks and Darrell Taylor have played extensive snaps at linebacker, the Seahawks have been without a combined 13 Pro Bowls with Adams, Wagner, Dunlap, and Diggs standing on the sidelines sporting caps.

In total, the Seahawks rested 27 players against the Broncos. One week earlier, 31 players on the 90-man roster didn't play a snap against the Raiders due to injury or rest. Apparently, that was by design with the schedule being changed up compared to prior seasons combined with the fact the team has several players who have been banged up during training camp.

Heading into the finale, it remains unclear which of the Seahawks starters will play against the Chargers and how many series they will receive. But based on Carroll's comments after a second ugly showing against a former AFC West rival, fans should have a bit more to be excited about when they return to the stadium next Saturday.

"We have to take all the positive things and keep growing and this week is a little different for us. We'll change the format of it and get out of camp and make it a regular week for us in terms of the cadence of the week and get our guys a chance to get tuned in to what that means so when game week comes a couple weeks from now, we'll be ready to crank it up again... We'll try to take full advantage of that."