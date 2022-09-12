Skip to main content

Seahawks vs. Broncos Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Seahawks and Broncos begin their respective NFL seasons on Monday night in front of a primetime audience.
The Seattle Seahawks kick off their NFL season against the Denver Broncos in front of a Monday Night Football audience at Lumen Field. When Seattle takes the field, they'll be doing so for the first time in 10 years without quarterback Russell Wilson.

The primetime showdown will feature Wilson in his first game since being traded to Denver.

Wilson on returning to Seattle for his first game as a Bronco:

"I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they'll be rowdy," Wilson said. "I know they'll be excited to know that it's Monday Night Football, so it'd be a special environment. Listen, I think I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less."

Taking over under center in Seattle for Wilson is his former backup, Geno Smith, who's working in front of former Broncos signal-caller, Drew Lock.

The new-look Broncos will be a test defensively for the Seahawks, as Denver features offensive weapons like receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and running backs Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams.

The Seahawks are attempting to improve on their 7-10 mark from last year that saw them miss the postseason. 

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks (0-0) vs. Denver Broncos (0-0)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (72,000)

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, 5:15 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +6

TOTAL: 44 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Broncos -275, Seahawks +225

