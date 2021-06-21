DK Metcalf's Top 5 Plays of 2020

Over the course of the summer, we'll be looking at the best plays from the 2020 season for several Seahawks newcomers and mainstays. Next up: receiver DK Metcalf.

With mandatory minicamps around the NFL wrapped up, focus has completely shifted to the 2021 season. With that, the 2020 campaign is far and away in the rearview mirror, though it won't be easy to forget one of the most challenging and unusual years in sports and the world as a whole.

For the Seahawks, 2020 was a year full of ups and downs. Getting off to the hottest start in franchise history, several players broke team records on the way to their first NFC West title since 2016. But once the playoffs rolled around, disaster struck and Seattle was shockingly eliminated by the Rams in the wild-card round.

Disappointing conclusion aside, there were still plenty of moments for Seahawks fans to fondly look back on. Leading up to the start of training camp in July, we'll be ranking the five best plays of several Seahawks players - both new, old and in between - from the 2020 season.

Today's subject is receiver DK Metcalf. In his followup to an impressive rookie campaign, Metcalf established himself as one of the NFL's most dominant receivers. It would take some big plays along the way to help him break the Seahawks' single-season record for receiving yards with 1,303, something he's rarely been short of in his young, booming professional career. Here are the five plays that stood out the most.

5. Metcalf gives Dolphins defenders the slip to seal the victory

Score: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 15

Situation: 1st and 10, ball on Dolphins' 33-yard line (4:16 - 4Q)

After a clutch interception by Shaquill Griffin, the Seahawks were set up deep in Dolphins territory with the chance to finish them off and claim a 4-0 start to the season. And they'd do just that, striking quickly thanks in part to a 32-yard gain by Metcalf, who took a drive-opening screen all the way to the goal line. Evading Miami cornerback Xavien Howard's initial tackle attempt near the line of scrimmage, Metcalf raced down the sideline while slipping the grasps of defenders Nik Needham and Elandon Roberts. While he unfortunately stepped out of bounds before he was able to stretch the ball out over the goal line, running back Chris Carson cleaned up the rest on the very next play and pushed it in for the game-clinching score.

4. Under the lights, Metcalf beats the defending defensive player of the year for six

Score: Patriots 14, Seahawks 7

Situation: 2nd and 8, ball on Seahawks' 46-yard line (7:07 - 2Q)

Opposing defenses have to pick their poison when it comes to covering the Seahawks' elite receiving duo of Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and most times no matter the answer they choose, they're proven wrong. Such was the case for the Patriots in Week 2, unable to contain the elite athletic ability of Metcalf even with the presence of Stephon Gilmore—the defending defensive player of the year at the time. Burning Gilmore in the second quarter of their back-and-forth slugfest on Sunday Night Football, Metcalf nearly outran a moonball delivered from Russell Wilson, forcing him to slow up and allow the star corner to gain ground. Despite Gilmore making contact at the point of the catch, Metcalf hauled in the pass and shook off his opponent before galloping into the end zone to bring the Seahawks within a point.

3. DK's dive puts Vikings away in primetime

Score: Vikings 26, Seahawks 21

Situation: 4th and goal, ball on Vikings' six-yard line (0:20 - 4Q)

It was only right Metcalf would finish off the Seahawks' epic Sunday night comeback against the Vikings, keeping the team's game-winning drive alive with a clutch fourth-down grab just a few plays earlier. After having a potential score ripped from his hands two plays before, Metcalf made sure to secure Wilson's needle-threading rocket on the team's last shot despite Minnesota safety Anthony Harris being draped all over him. With a dive, Metcalf put Seattle ahead by one with just 15 seconds on the clock, giving the team its first 5-0 start in franchise history.

2. Metcalf outruns entire 49ers secondary to the house

Score: Seahawks 0, 49ers 0

Situation: 2nd and 6, ball on 49ers' 46-yard line (0:08 - 1Q)

This was a rough day for the 49ers' secondary, particularly cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Metcalf found the end zone twice in this game, the first of which being one of the most dominant single-play performances fans usually see on high school highlight reels. Catching a slant from Wilson, Metcalf had five San Francisco defenders in front of him—none would touch him. Utilizing the space he created in front of Moseley, Metcalf used his freakish speed to go west-to-east in a hurry, looping around the five white jerseys in his path to majestically fly down the sideline opposite of where he started the play for the go-ahead score.

1. In chasedown of Budda Baker, Metcalf breaks the Internet

Score: Seahawks 13, Cardinals 7

Situation: 1st and goal, ball on Cardinals' four-yard line (9:09 - 2Q)

It seems weird making a receiver's top play something that doesn't involve them catching the ball, but it's hard to argue against the moment that made Metcalf a superstar in the mainstream. Once again shining on Sunday Night Football, the Ole Miss product's extraordinary athleticism was put on full display after a Wilson pass at the goal line was intercepted by Cardinals safety Budda Baker. With a head full of steam as he hauled in the turnover, it appeared as if Baker would cruise to a game-altering pick-six. Instead, Metcalf hadn't given up on the play, powering down the field and closing the gap between him and the All-Pro safety. Next Gen Stats listed Metcalf's top speed at 22.64 miles-per-hour before he brought Baker down at the Seahawks' six-yard line. Making the play all the more special, Arizona scored zero points off the interception, turning the ball over on downs thanks to a strong defensive stand by Seattle.

