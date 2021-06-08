Seahawks RB Chris Carson's Top 5 Plays of 2020

Over the course of the summer, we'll be looking at the best plays from the 2020 season for several Seahawks newcomers and mainstays. Next up: running back Chris Carson.

As offseason workouts and meetings continue around the NFL, focus has completely shifted to the 2021 season. With that, the 2020 campaign is far and away in the rearview mirror, though it won't be easy to forget one of the most challenging and unusual years in sports and the world as a whole.

For the Seahawks, 2020 was a year full of ups and downs. Getting off to the hottest start in franchise history, several players broke team records on the way to their first NFC West title since 2016. But once the playoffs rolled around, disaster struck and Seattle was shockingly eliminated by the Rams in the wild-card round.

Disappointing conclusion aside, there were still plenty of moments for Seahawks fans to fondly look back on. Leading up to the start of training camp in July, we'll be ranking the five best plays of several Seahawks players - both new, old and in between - from the 2020 season.

Today's subject is running back Chris Carson. Despite missing four games with a foot sprain, the four-year man out of Oklahoma State still managed to put up a respectable year while sharing a portion of his carries with Carlos Hyde. In all, he tallied 681 yards on the ground and five scores, adding another four touchdowns and 287 yards as a receiver.

5. Carson lays the wood after making one-handed grab

Score: Falcons 3, Seahawks 0

Situation: 2nd and 6, ball on Seahawks' 42-yard line (8:50 - 1Q)

Visiting Atlanta in Week 1, Carson got off to a hot start—but not on the ground. Logging two touchdown receptions in the game, he showed why he's one of the more underrated pass-catchers out of the backfield in today's game. This play in particular, however, did not go for six. Instead, it was a not-so-simple 10-yard gain, with Carson making a magnificent one-handed grab on a swing route and cutting upfield. What makes this play so special is the finish; after crossing the first-down marker, Carson could have easily stepped out of bounds. He didn't, opting to lower his shoulder into Keanu Neal, pushing the Falcons safety backwards to the eruption of Seattle's sideline.

4. Hurdling into the end zone, Carson helps the Seahawks bury Jets

Score: Seahawks 17, Jets 3

Situation: 1st and goal, ball on Jets' five-yard line (0:36 - 2Q)

For Seahawks fans, this game was a nice change of pace. At no point was their fate ever in doubt against the lowly Jets, pouring it on to the tune of 24 first-half points. With the final touchdown before halftime, Carson added yet another highlight to his reel. Getting the ball on a stretch run and quickly surveying the trenches, he burst through a hole upfield and towards the end zone. With linebacker Neville Hewitt telegraphing his decision to go for a low tackle, Carson utilized one of his patented hurdles to clear the flailing New York defender for the score.

3. Carson takes a screen pass to the house against the Falcons

Score: Seahawks 7, Falcons 3

Situation: 1st and 10, ball on Falcons' 19-yard line (1:03 - 1Q)

Carson was dominant in the passing game against the Falcons. Already with one touchdown reception in tow, he'd go on to notch his second of the game before the first quarter expired. Seattle's offense was clicking on all cylinders, moving its way downfield with ease. Planting its flag in Atlanta's red zone, Russell Wilson delivered a screen pass to Carson, who had plenty of green grass in front of him thanks to a wall of blockers leading the charge. Weaving his way through traffic, 19 yards went by in a flash as he zoomed to the end zone for the two-score lead.

2. Carson takes Harrison Smith for a spin on his way for six

Score: Seahawks 14, Vikings 13

Situation: 1st and 10, ball on Vikings' 29-yard line (8:09 - 3Q)

Held scoreless in the first half of this Sunday Night Football bout, the Seahawks exploded in the third quarter for a trio of touchdowns. The final of which was by Carson's hand, getting the carry on a right-side stretch only to cut it back up in between the tackles. Bursting through the hole, he was met by the bruising force of Minnesota's Harrison Smith. But the contact didn't phase Carson, spinning Smith off him as the All-Pro safety attempted to rip the ball out of his arms. With Smith on the ground, Carson steamed towards the end zone to extend Seattle's lead in the eventual win.

1. Fighting for every blade of grass, Carson sheds pile of Eagles defenders for the touchdown

Score: Seahawks 7, Eagles 0

Situation: 2nd and goal, ball on Eagles' 16-yard line (5:34 - 2Q)

Early on in his first game back from his foot injury, Carson made his presence felt. After a penalty forced the Seahawks into a deep goal-to-go situation, their running back was able to earn it all back and then some. Bouncing the inside zone to the outside, Carson found himself in the arms of Eagles safety Rodney McLeod Jr. down at the four-yard line. But already having built 15 yards worth of downhill power, he proved to be too much for McLeod to bring down, dragging the safety closer to the end zone. Despite more Philadelphia defenders coming to McLeod's aid, Carson's legs kept churning on his way to a final leap across the goal line for the score.