Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Returns to Training Camp After Injury

Adams says he has no plans on getting surgery in the near future.

The Seattle Seahawks received some good news Monday, as safety Jamal Adams returned to practice Monday with his left hand wrapped. Adams missed just two practices due to his finger injury and is now back at training camp.

Adams was the last Seattle player to leave the field Monday as well, spending some time signing autographs for fans after practice.

“It’s better,” Adams said. “I’m alive, man.”

Last season, Adams posted a career high in interceptions with Seattle, recording two on the season and 87 total tackles. Nonetheless, Adams struggled throughout last season and drew criticism from fans and the media.

Earlier this offseason, Seattle's new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt spoke optimistically about Adams however.

"Jamal is still a difference maker," Hurtt said, via the team's official website. "He's going to continue to get better, and obviously, there's multiple things he's got to be able to do, so the quarterback can't always peg him for just being one particular type of way."

On his first play back at practice Monday, Adams was able to break up a pass from quarterback Geno Smith to receiver DK Metcalf. Turning joyfully to the sideline to celebrate, it was clear Adams is back.

“That’s Jamal, you know,” Smith said afterward. “Jamal Adams is one of the better safeties in the league, and [he’s] going to make us that much better. We’re just happy to have him back and healthy.”

Seattle will now look to get the best out of Adams this season while chasing success in perhaps the NFL's most imposing division.

