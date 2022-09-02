Seahawks CB Isaiah Dunn: Whatever They Tell Me to Do, 'I'm Going to Do'

Once known for the Legion of Boom, the Seattle Seahawks are looking for a new identity on defense as they enter a rebuild. With guys like cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas long gone, and a new era starting in Seattle, their defensive identity is still being formed.

However, despite a new culture forming on the defensive side of the ball for the Seahawks, they have young players to build around. With linebacker Jordyn Brooks and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, the Seahawks' potential on defense is sky high.

Even then, there is no such thing as too much talent or depth in football, with teams always looking to add good players. The Seahawks did just that on Wednesday, claiming cornerback Isaiah Dunn off waivers from the New York Jets.

While Dunn will likely serve as a depth addition for the Seahawks with John Reid going on injured reserve. Despite that, though, he made sure Seattle coaches knew he would do whatever was needed to help the team on defense, regardless of his assignment.

"I just come in and whatever they tell me to do, I’m going to do," Dunn said. I didn’t really talk to them too much of what role I’m being assigned or anything like that.”

Dunn played 12 games for the New York Jets in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, with one start. In those 12 games he recorded eight tackles, seven of which were solo, and two pass deflections.

There is no telling how much Dunn will see the field for the Seahawks in 2022, but he is a crucial depth addition for a team looking to establish a new culture on the defensive side of the ball.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.