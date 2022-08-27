Cowboys Edge Seahawks 27-26 In Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks rounded out their preseason slate on Friday night when they traveled to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, they were able to get their first win of the preseason, taking down the Cowboys 00-00, and head into the regular season with some momentum.

One of the biggest storylines of the week heading into Friday night's matchup for Seattle remained the battle at quarterback between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, and after Friday's performance from Lock, it is still anybody's guess.

After putting in a good portion of work throughout the first three games, Smith was in for only a handful of plays against Dallas, finishing the game 3-6 for 43 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Lock meanwhile, got the vast majority of snaps, and finished the game completing 13 of 24 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

And while the interceptions might stand out on paper, the fact remains that Lock was able to get point on the board for Seattle -- something Smith was unable to do in the last week's loss to Chicago.

In fact, Smith led the Seahawks on just one touchdown drive in the entire preseason slate.

Lock, on the other hand, has led them on four.

Has the younger Lock been perfect? No. Quite far from it in fact.

But at the end of the day, he produced points, where Smith did not.

The offense was also much more impressive overall, with Seattle amassing a total of 328 yards for the game, to just 282 for the Cowboys.

DeeJay Dallas also had an impressive game on the ground rushing 13 times for 75 yards.

With the preseason now over, the Seahawks will have a week off to sort out that quarterback question, and many others surrounding the roster.

After that, the regular season begins on September 12 from Lumen Field in Seattle, when the Seahawks will welcome back superstar quarterback Russell Wilson in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.

