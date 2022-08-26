Skip to main content

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Blog Updates - Last Chance for Jobs

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date on Friday night's preseason matchup between Seattle and Dallas.

The final week of the preseason is here, which sees the Seattle Seahawks travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Cowboys

In a game that ultimately does not count against either team's record, it still offers the Seahawks a valuable opportunity to get more scouting done ahead of their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 

Most importantly it will give the Seahawks an opportunity to further evaluate the quarterback decision as the time draws nearer for a decision on who starts the season opener against the Broncos. 

Drew Lock, who was slated to start in Week 2 against the Bears before testing positive for COVID-19, will see extensive action tonight against the Cowboys in what could be his final shot to earn the Seahawks' starting job over the incumbent Geno Smith. 

Elsewhere, several players sit on the bubble of the Seattle roster, with tonight's action their last shot to show Pete Carroll and his staff that they belong on the final 53-man roster once the season starts in just a couple weeks. 

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up-to-date on each drive and scoring play Friday night from AT&T Field in Dallas. 

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

