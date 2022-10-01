Seahawks Pete Carroll Not Expecting Lions Injuries To 'Change Much At All'

The Seattle Seahawks are desperately looking to get back on track after a rocky 1-2 start to the season. Going into Week 4, Seattle has a golden opportunity to right the ship against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are expected to face off against the Seahawks this Sunday without perhaps their two best offensive weapons: running back D'Andre Swift and standout second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Swift and Brown have combined for 50 percent of all of Detroit's offensive yardage so far this season.

However, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't underestimating Seattle's opposition this Sunday, citing the possible impact of Lions' backup running back Jamaal Williams.

"Jamaal has carried the ball more than D'Andre has," says Carroll. "They've got big plays and big production when D'Andre was in there, but Jamaal really hammers the football."

Ultimately, Carroll doesn't expect to see much change in the Detroit offense this week.

"The plays aren't changing in these game plans that we see. They're running the same plays," Carroll states. "I don't think it's going to change much at all."

With St. Brown ruled out on Sunday, Carroll expects it to make the Lions' offense less predictable than usual.

"It's much more of an unknown," Carroll says. "When he's playing, you know where the ball is going a lot."

While Seattle may have reason to be hopeful Sunday due to Detroit's injuries on offense, Carroll isn't making the mistake of counting of them out. Seattle will look to end their two-game losing streak on the road Sunday in a matchup Carroll knows presents challenges ahead.

