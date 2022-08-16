Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is soon to be $72 million richer.

As a result of the recently signed three-year contract extension, Metcalf will be in Seattle for the foreseeable future. However, it wasn't always that clear.

The Seahawks have experienced a mass exodus of stars over the last several years, including the same-day departures of two franchise staples in quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

How close was Metcalf to joining the two in leaving Seattle? He weighed in during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

"Of course, there were doubts if I was going to be in Seattle or not," Metcalf admitted. "At the end of the day, I prayed about it, and I thought about getting traded for like 30 seconds, then I snapped out of it and was like 'I can't up and leave.'"

Metcalf was one of the most controversial figures in his draft class, with spotty production, an extensive list of injuries and questions surrounding his agility. Seattle took a chance on his upside when he'd been passed over for 63 picks, which ultimately proved to make a huge difference in Metcalf's decision to stay.

"This is the city that drafted me, this is the team that believed in me from Day 1," said Metcalf. "I can't just leave when things get tough or when things get hard. So, just seeing this whole process through and being here, assuming my role as a leader on this team, whether that be vocally or by example."

Metcalf's return to Seattle was a prime instance of leading by example. His three-year commitment to the Seahawks shows faith in the direction of the organization and a belief that the team has brighter days ahead.

While the Seahawks will enter the season without much national interest, Metcalf believes they have the talent to prove people wrong.

"It's a different makeup (from last season), but I don't see things changing that drastically," Metcalf said. "We have to find a quarterback, but the defense has reloaded and is hungrier than ever. We've just got to believe in ourselves and know what we have in that building, on both sides of the ball. I think we can surprise a lot of people this year."

For a moment, the biggest surprise of Seattle's campaign was Metcalf deciding to return. Now, with the former Ole Miss star back in the fold, the Seahawks will aim to return to the playoffs after missing it last year for just the second time since 2012.

