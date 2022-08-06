Skip to main content

WATCH: Seahawks Star WR DK Metcalf Mic'd Up During First Camp Practice

Metcalf was welcomed back with open arms after missing the first two practices while awaiting a new contract.

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf made his first on-field appearance of training camp in the team's third practice session, shortly after signing a three-year, $72 million contract extension.

The catch? His opening practice back involved him being mic'd up, with cameras following as teammates and coaches alike offered congratulatory remarks. Perhaps most excited for Metcalf's return was his running mate at receiver, Tyler Lockett.

"There's a new NFL rule," Lockett said, prompting confusion out of Metcalf. "DK got paid!"

Here's Metcalf on the mic all throughout his return to training camp.

Metcalf's turn on the microphone featured coaching moments with young receivers, jokes with Freddie Swain, endless energy from Lockett, and multiple encounters with young fans.

With Swain, Metcalf said, "I hope you don't take my gangster comments to heart," prompting a disappointment-filled head shake from the third-year pro.

Ultimately, Metcalf had an enjoyable day back at camp. However, the following practice didn't go as planned. After the conclusion of a drill, Metcalf and defensive end Darrell Taylor engaged in a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a face-to-face confrontation before teammates jumped in to separate them.

For Metcalf, Seattle's recent extension signaled trust and a belief that he can become a "face of the franchise" type of player. His responsibilities include leading the team off the field, something he'll aim to improve on during his fourth season.

Based on the overwhelming amount of love and support he received on the field during his first practice, it's safe to say Metcalf is well-regarded within the building. After watching his jovial, upbeat personality shine in front of the camera, it's easy to see why.

