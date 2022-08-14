Skip to main content

QB Controversy? Despite Mistake Lock Outshines Smith In Seahawks Preseason Debut

Drew Lock made his case to be the starter in his Seahawks preseason debut

The Seattle Seahawks enter their first preseason game of the 2022 season with a quarterback controversy on their hands. 

Ultimately, veteran Geno Smith got the start for the Seahawks, while 25-year-old Drew Lock was slated to start the second half with the rest of the reserves. 

Despite the 32-25 loss, however, it was clear by the end of regulation that Lock had a greater impact on Seattle and it could play a major factor in who ends up getting the call for game two. 

That is not to say that Smith was a liability or even that he underperformed. Smith finished the night  10 of 15 for 101 yards with an 85.7 quarterback rating while leading the Seahawks on one touchdown drive. It was Smith himself that capped off that drive with his legs, cutting into an early Pittsburgh lead.

With that said, with Lock under center, the offense simply looked different. 

Even without the same level of weapons that Smith had at his disposal, his arm talent and superior athleticism were evident throughout the second half, finishing the evening and completing 11 of his 15 pass attempts for 102 yards and two touchdowns, with a 131.1 quarterback rating. 

In fact, on his first play from scrimmage, Lock completed a 40-yard pass to Bo Melton, setting the tone for the rest of the second half. 

By the end, it wasn't enough, as the Steelers drove down the field for a late touchdown to take the 32-25 win. 

The reason for that touchdown? Yes, a Lock fumble - the same kind of big mistake in an inopportune time that he suffered repeatedly in Denver. 

However, that singular play was far from the defining moment of Lock's performance. 

Either way, with the full performance for Game 1, fumble and all, now in the books, Pete Carroll will at the very least have a decision to make ahead of his team's home matchup in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Will Smith's consistency in taking care of the ball and stay mistake-free be the deciding factor? Or will Lock's big play ability be more appealing?

For now, only time will tell. 

Kickoff for Game 2 is set for 5 PM PT at Lumen Field.

