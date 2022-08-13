Seahawks vs. Steelers: Live In-Game Updates

A new era in Seattle Seahawks football begins (kind of) on Saturday, as someone other than Russell Wilson will be under center to begin a season for the first time since 2012.

Wilson, of course, was traded to the Denver Broncos in March for a variety of draft picks and other players. One of those players is quarterback Drew Lock, who joins fellow signal caller Geno Smith on the current roster. Smith has backed up Wilson since 2019.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll named the team's starter for their preseason opener, picking the veteran 31-year-old Smith over 25-year-old Lock. Smith and Lock have been competing for the starting role since the beginning of the offseason, with Smith holding a slim edge throughout training camp.

Saturday will be the first time Seattle's many rookies take the field, including two players who are leading the youth movement for Seattle. Cornerback Coby Woolen's blazing speed and fellow secondary rookie Tariq Bryant's versatility have reportedly been turning heads at training camp.

“Those two guys, they’ve been doing well," Carroll said. "It’s been totally different, the way they make their plays, the way they play the game, it’s totally different. But, they uniquely have qualities that are really exciting. This is a really nice-looking pair of guys, and we’re very fortunate.”

via ESPN

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up-to-date on each drive and scoring play Saturday night from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim