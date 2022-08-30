Seattle Seahawks 'Final' 53-Man Roster: The Cuts, the Makes - and The Next Moves
The Seattle Seahawks in recent days used every possible path on the way to building, and then rebuilding, what for now is their roster reduced to 53 players on Tuesday.
A trade (that didn't work out)? Check. The NFL Draft? Seven of Seattle's nine draft picks made the cut. Big changes? That's happening.
More changes? Indeed, as now the Seahawks - recently "disrespected'' in terms of their Top 100 talent base - will scan the waiver wire for help while also juggling their own roster as it regards injuries and the like.
But the "final 53'' for now, and the cuts? Here we go ...
Released
CB Justin Coleman
Waived
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (the recent trade pickup)
S Marquise Blair
LB Joel Dublanko
QB Jacob Eason
T Greg Eiland
WR Aaron Fuller
DT Jarrod Hewitt
WR Cade Johnson
LB Vi Jones
WR Kevin Kassis
TE Tyler Mabry
WR Bo Melton
LB Tanner Muse
S Scott Nelson
T Liam Ryan
C Dakoda Shepley
WR Freddie Swain
RB Darwin Thompson
LB Lakiem Williams
S Deontai Wiliams
Waived/Injured
RB Josh Johnson
Placed on Injured Reserve
Read More
LB Tyreke Smith
And who is in, at least for now, on the 53-man roster?
Quarterbacks (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock
Running Backs (4): Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, Kenneth Walker III
Receivers (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Dareke Young
Tight Ends (3): Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson
Offensive Linemen (9): Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Gabe Jackson, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Austin Blythe, Kyle Fuller
Defensive Linemen (7): Poona Ford, Al Woods, Bryan Mone, Myles Adams, Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris, L.J. Collier
Linebackers (8): Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Alton Robinson, Joshua Onujiogu
Defensive backs (11): Coby Bryant, Artie Burns, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Sidney Jones IV, Michael Jackson, Tariq Woolen, John Reid, Josh Jones, Ryan Neal, Joey Blount
Specialists (3): P Michael Dickson, K Jason Myers, LS Tyler Ott.