Seattle Seahawks 'Final' 53-Man Roster: The Cuts, the Makes - and The Next Moves

The Seattle Seahawks in recent days used every possible path on the way to building, and then rebuilding, what for now is their roster reduced to 53 players on Tuesday.

A trade (that didn't work out)? Check. The NFL Draft? Seven of Seattle's nine draft picks made the cut. Big changes? That's happening.

More changes? Indeed, as now the Seahawks - recently "disrespected'' in terms of their Top 100 talent base - will scan the waiver wire for help while also juggling their own roster as it regards injuries and the like.

But the "final 53'' for now, and the cuts? Here we go ...

Released

CB Justin Coleman

Waived

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (the recent trade pickup)

S Marquise Blair

LB Joel Dublanko

QB Jacob Eason

T Greg Eiland

WR Aaron Fuller

DT Jarrod Hewitt

WR Cade Johnson

LB Vi Jones

WR Kevin Kassis

TE Tyler Mabry

WR Bo Melton

LB Tanner Muse

S Scott Nelson

T Liam Ryan

C Dakoda Shepley

WR Freddie Swain

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Lakiem Williams

S Deontai Wiliams

Waived/Injured

RB Josh Johnson

Placed on Injured Reserve

LB Tyreke Smith

And who is in, at least for now, on the 53-man roster?

Quarterbacks (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Running Backs (4): Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, Kenneth Walker III

Receivers (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Dareke Young

Tight Ends (3): Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson

Offensive Linemen (9): Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Gabe Jackson, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Austin Blythe, Kyle Fuller

Defensive Linemen (7): Poona Ford, Al Woods, Bryan Mone, Myles Adams, Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris, L.J. Collier

Linebackers (8): Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Alton Robinson, Joshua Onujiogu

Defensive backs (11): Coby Bryant, Artie Burns, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Sidney Jones IV, Michael Jackson, Tariq Woolen, John Reid, Josh Jones, Ryan Neal, Joey Blount

Specialists (3): P Michael Dickson, K Jason Myers, LS Tyler Ott.