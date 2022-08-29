Seahawks Final Cuts Tracker: Who Makes Initial 53-Man Roster?

With the preseason now in the rearview mirror and a date with Russell Wilson and the Broncos on tap on September 12 to open the regular season, the Seahawks have started the process of trimming their roster down to 53 players.

Per NFL rules, all 32 teams must be compliant with 53 players on their respective rosters by Tuesday's 1 PM PST deadline. Teams can and will continue shuffling their rosters after that point, but must make corresponding moves to prevent exceeding the 53-man limit.

Which players will earn a spot on Seattle's initial 53-man roster? Follow all of the team's cuts, trades, injury designations, and rumors on our live final cuts tracker below and check out our final projection here.

August 28

11:05 AM: In the first announced cut, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Seattle has waived undrafted rookie Cade Brewer for the second time in less than two weeks. The former Texas standout signed with the Seahawks after the draft and caught three passes for 17 yards in three exhibition games.

11:29 AM: Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, the Seahawks have waived cornerback Jameson Houston. Originally signed on August 10, he appeared in all three preseason games, registering five tackles.

1:16 PM: Along with confirming Houston and Brewer had been cut, the Seahawks announced cornerback Tre Brown (knee) has been transferred to the reserve/PUP list, which means he will miss at least the first four regular season games. The second-year defender missed all of training camp and continues to recover from a patellar tendon injury suffered in Week 11 last season.

In addition, Seattle waived linebacker Aaron Donkor and running back Ronnie Rivers, bringing the roster to 76 players. Donkor, who joined the team through the International Player Pathway Program in 2021, appeared in one preseason game before being sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Rivers played in the final preseason game after being signed last week.

August 29

8:48 AM: With Trey Lance set to take over under center, the 49ers have a potentially expensive decision awaiting them on veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. If the team releases him before Tuesday's deadline, they would save $25.5 million in cap space. But according to insider Jordan Schultz, general manager John Lynch isn't keen on the idea of Garoppolo ending up with the Seahawks, who play their division rivals in Week 2 and could have interest in upgrading at the position if he becomes available to sign. This will be a situation worth monitoring over the next 24 hours.