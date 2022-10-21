When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2022 draft, the question became how long would Seattle wait to give him the number of carries a lead running back would receive.

Well, that answer would come during the game against the New Orleans Saints, when running back Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury. All of a sudden, Walker was the lead running back for the Seahawks.

Walker would take advantage of his expanded role against the Saints, recording 88 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He followed that up with his first career start against the Arizona Cardinals, which saw him rush for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

As Walker continues to adjust to the NFL game, quarterback Geno Smith had plenty of praise for what he's seen from the rookie.

“Kenneth (Walker III) is continuing to grow," Smith said. "The young man has all of the ability in the world. He works hard, he studies, and he does all of the things the right way."

"He is a sponge, he wants to be really good, and I expect him to continue to grow and blossom. He’s out there just doing some amazing things on the field."

Through five games Walker has rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns, with 185 of those yards and both touchdowns coming in the last two games with his increased playing time.

Walker's emergence will bring a balance to the Seattle offense, forcing opposing defenses to respect the run game. Instead of potentially dropping eight in coverage to stop Smith from finding receivers DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett, now defenses have to deal with Walker beating them on the ground as well.

