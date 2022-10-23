Skip to main content

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Game Updates

Stay tuned for live updates as the Seahawks take on the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

The Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a 3-3 record, finding themselves firmly in the race for not only a playoff berth but an NFC West division crown.

Of course, six games is a relatively small sample size and by the end of the season, they could bottom out and finish on the outside looking in. For now, though, they're a playoff contender which puts them ahead of schedule in what was supposed to be a rebuild.

Leading the way for the Seattle resurgence is quarterback Geno Smith, who has found new life in the NFL this season. He has a plethora of weapons to work with, namely the dynamic receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. 

As well, the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III over Seattle's last two games has brought balance to the Seahawks' offense which makes them harder to defend. 

Also making a name for himself is rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who will undoubtedly have his hands full on Sunday against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his lethal air attack. 

If the Seahawks can pull off the win against the Chargers not only will they move to 4-3 but they will put the NFL on notice that they're ready to compete this season and won't be tanking.

Stick around for live drive-by-drive updates as the Seahawks hit the road to take on the Chargers from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff. 

USATSI_13257291
