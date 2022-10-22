Skip to main content

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Ready For 'Another Challenge' Against Chargers Defense Week 7

The Seattle Seahawks will look to move to 4-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The start to this season has been a rollercoaster so far for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle currently sits at 3-3 on the season, coming off a 19-9 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6

Meanwhile, the NFC West is neck-and-neck, with three teams holding a 3-3 record and the Cardinals sitting at 3-4 following a win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. At some point, someone has to start pulling away and separating themselves from the pack. The Seahawks will look to do just that with a win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. 

When asked about the matchup, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith shared his expectations of the Chargers' defense.

“They have a really good defense," Smith said. "I expect them to be physical and they have great guys up front, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day who we have seen with the Rams. They have a bunch of guys up front. Obviously, Joey (Bosa) is out, but they still have capable guys. Their linebackers are young and fast, they fly around and hit."

Mack is certainly a player to watch on Sunday, as the Chargers' edge rusher has six sacks so far this season, tied for second in the NFL. Smith also noted the challenges the Chargers' secondary presents.

"They have Derwin James in the backend who is a really good safety, one of the better safeties in the league," said Smith. "J.C. Jackson, who they just signed over, is one of the better corners. He is a guy that is really known for taking away the ball, he gets a lot of interceptions and things like that. They have guys all over."

"It’s going to be another challenge and I think we are up to the challenge. We have to be on our game, come out playing fast, and play together.”

Seattle will have to be "on its game" Sunday in order to win, as they look to take down a Chargers team riding a three-game win streak ... while maybe asserting some dominance over the NFC West in the process. 

