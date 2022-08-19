Seahawks Fall to Bears 27-11 In Preseason Game 2

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Chicago Bears in the second game of the NFL preseason slate on Thursday night, and it could not have gone more poorly for Pete Carroll and company.

The loss moved the Seahawks to 0-2 in the preseason, with just one game to go before the regular 17-game schedule begins.

From the opening kick, things were out of sync and sloppy for Seattle, sending them into the locker room at halftime in a major 17-0 hole.

The first-half mistakes were capped off with a muffed punt from roster bubble receiver Cade Johnson, which was recovered in the end zone by Bears rookie seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks for a touchdown.

From there, it was easy coasting for the Bears, who ultimately held the Seahawks to just 11 points and 312 total yards of offense.

Quarterback Geno Smith, who was hoping to use Friday night as a springboard to assuming the starting quarterback job from Drew Lock, also struggled, completing 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards, with no touchdowns, and was sacked twice.

Smith also emerged from the locker room after half time with a bag of ice wrapped around his right knee, which will be something to monitor for the Seahawks moving forward.

In the second half, Jacob Eason took the reins, and completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards.

On the ground, things weren't much better from the Seattle offense, with Travis Homer leading the way with 44 yards of five carries -- 31 of which came on one rush.

Darwin Thompson had the lone touchdown for Seattle on a red zone rushing score.

Defensively, the Seahawks allowed 271 total yards, with 111 coming on the ground and 160 through the air.

However, the most egregious issues for Seattle came in the penalty department, where they were flagged a whopping 13 times for 92 total yards.

Ultimately, there is not much to be gleaned from preseason wins or losses. However, with just one more preseason game remaining before the regular season opener on September 12, they will have to take full advantage of their last rehearsal opportunity next week.

The Seahawks (0-2) will wrap up their preseason slate next Friday night in Arlington against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 pm PT.

