We are entering the second week of the NFL Preseason, as the Seattle Seahawks welcome the Chicago Bears to Seattle.

After a 32-25 loss in Week 1 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks will look to bounce back in Week 2 while also getting a feel for the depth on their roster ahead of the season.

However, what was shaping up to be an interesting quarterback battle saw a wrench thrown into the mix. Drew Lock, who was slated to start for the Seahawks against the Bears, tested positive COVID-19, causing him to miss the Week 2 matchup.

Instead, Geno Smith will start once again and look to all but wrap up this quarterback competition before the preseason even ends. Against the Steelers Smith completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

Also missing the Week 2 matchup will be rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who the Seahawks hope will be ready to go for their season opener as he recovers from an undisclosed procedure, per coach Pete Carroll.

Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up-to-date on each drive and scoring play Thursday night from Lumen Field in Seattle.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

The Bears have won the toss and will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 0, Bears 3

Velus Jones returns the opening kick to the Bears' 30-yard line, where the Bears will start their opening drive.

The Bears started off hot with a 12-yard completion from quarterback Justin Fields to tight end Cole Kmet, but the Seahawks defense buckled down after. However, a neutral zone infraction on 4th and 2 kept the Chicago drive alive.

Fields and Kmet stay hot, connecting for a 19-yard completion.

FIELD GOAL BEARS: Cairo Santos connects on the 35-yard field goal to put the Bears ahead 3-0 with 9:34 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive took 10 plays to go 52 yards, taking 5:26 off the clock.

Seattle begins its first drive from their own 25

Before they can get a play off to start the drive, a false start pushes Seattle to a 1st and 15.

The Seahawk offense could not overcome the early false start, as the Bears' defense forces the early three and out.

The Bears drive will start at their own 21.

The Bears are feeding rookie running back Tristan Ebner early on this drive, as he takes a carry 8 yards to convert a 3rd and 6.

Trevor Siemian, replacing fields, connects with tight end James O'Shaughnessy for 16 yards.

The Seahawk defense clamps down, forcing the Bears to punt after what looked like a promising drive.

The Seahawks will start their drive from their own 14.

Nothing going for the Seahawk offense once again as they only pick up 7 yards on their second straight three and out.

Velus Jones takes Michael Dickson's punt deep into Seattle territory, a 48-yard return to the Seattle 33.

Three straight carries from running back Darrynton Evans of 2, 11 and 6 yards push the Bears inside the red zone.

Siemian connects with Nsimba Webster for 7 yards, bringing an end to the first quarter

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 0, Bears 10

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Siemian connects with tight end Jake Tonges for a two-yard touchdown. Santos' extra point attempt is good to give the Bears a 10-0 lead with 14:54 in the second quarter. The drive went 33 yards on six plays, taking 3:33 off the clock.

