Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: Defense More 'Comfortable With Who We Are'

Raise your hand if before the season started you had the Seattle Seahawks sitting at 5-3 with possession of first place in the NFC West after eight games. Now, if you raised your hand, put it down, because almost no one did.

However, after the Seahawks' 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, that's exactly where we are. While at times the offense has fueled Seattle to their wins, this game was won largely in part to a dominant defensive performance.

The Seahawks held the Giants to 13 points on 225 yards of total offense, as safety Quandre Diggs believes they have continued to grow more comfortable on a weekly basis.

“I think guys are just comfortable with who we are now,” Diggs said. “We’re understanding things, in coverages, we understand where the weakness is, the run game our big guys are going in and penetrating."

"For us, I think we’re all just comfortable being around each other, understanding everybody’s strengths, and understanding what we do best."

While the Seahawks' defense themselves have grown more comfortable game by game, Diggs also had plenty of praise for Seattle's coaching staff in the continued development.

"The coaches have been phenomenal also," Diggs said. "They just kinda let us be ourselves. They let us take it by the reigns and let us figure it out.”

Entering the season the Seahawks were believed to be heading for a rebuild on a down year. Now, though, they are in first place in their division and firmly entrenched in the NFC playoff picture with their shutdown defense only getting better by the week.

