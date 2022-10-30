The Seattle Seahawks, who entered Sunday at 4-3 and first place in the NFC West, looked to continue to shock the NFL and upset the 6-1 New York Giants.

However, the first half was a slog of a game, as the two teams traded defensive punches in an absolute slugfest. The Seahawks took a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, having outgained the Giants 108 yards to 46 in the first half alone.

After two teams traded field goals back and forth in the third quarter to enter the fourth tied at 13-13, Geno Smith would go 5-for-5 for 75 yards on a crucial Seahawks touchdown drive, capped off with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett for the 20-13 lead.

Kenneth Walker helped the Seahawks capitalize on another Giants' fumbled punt, as his 16-yard touchdown put Seattle up 27-13, a lead they would not relinquish en route to a win to move to 5-3.

Smith finished going the game completing 23-of-34 passes for an efficient 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Walker, while held to 51 rushing yards, saw his touchdown in the fourth quarter served as the dagger in the Seahawks' win.

The receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were unstoppable once again today, combining for 118 receiving yards and both of Smith's touchdowns.

Defensively, the Seahawks smothered the Giants' offense, only giving up 222 yards of offense and a single touchdown. They held Daniel Jones to 17-of-31 passing for 176 yards and Saquon Barkley to 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Seahawks are rolling following their win over the Giants and will be on the road next Sunday to take on NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.

