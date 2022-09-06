Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett Are 'Going to Be A Challenge'

While the quarterback situation for the Seattle Seahawks might not be ideal to some, Geno Smith and Drew Lock have their fair share of weapons to work with.

Among those weapons is one of the best receiver duos in the NFL in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. As the Seahawks move into a new era, the ability to build around their star receiver duo will help their offense tremendously.

Last season Metcalf and Lockett combined for 2,142 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 148 receptions, with Metcalf only appearing in 12 games and Lockett appearing in 16.

As the Seahawks prepare for their season opener against the Denver Broncos, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II acknowledged how tough it would be to guard the two.

“They are both great receivers and perimeter receivers. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but we’re ready for the challenge," Surtain said. "We just have to prepare the right way and create the right habits going into the week.”

Whether or not the Seahawks are competitive this season or it ultimately is a rebuilding year is yet to be seen.

However, whatever the case may be in terms of their win-loss record, the duo of Metcalf and Lockett will make life a lot easier for whoever lines up at quarterback on any given Sunday.

