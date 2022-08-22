Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock appeared to be improving his odds of becoming the team's starting quarterback by the snap.

On the heels of a strong performance in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lock saw the most first-team snaps he'd seen all training camp last Tuesday. Additionally, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock was going to start the preseason Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Then, it all changed, for a reason largely out of Lock's control.

The 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's practice and was knocked out of action for five days, missing the Bears game.

While Lock's counterpart for the starting quarterback job, Geno Smith, failed to lead a scoring drive in seven possessions, it was ultimately an opportunity missed for the Missouri native to only further proving he's the right man for the job.

Fortunately for Lock, he still might get that chance, as Carroll revealed the plan for Seattle's final preseason game, coming Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. Pacific as the Seahawks hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

“The plan has been adjusted,” Carroll said, before later adding that Lock will "play a lot" against Dallas.

Lock practiced Sunday for the first time since testing positive, and while maybe not as crisp as he was before, was able to make a positive impression on Carroll.

“He did okay today, he seemed to bounce back,” said Carroll. “He’s six, seven days into it now so he’s in good shape as far as getting back, but you never know until you get out there and start running around. He hung in there, tough, so that’s good.”

Despite Smith having the leg up throughout much of the first few weeks of training camp, Lock is still firmly in the mix for the starting job, as Smith continues to leave the door open.

Still, Lock has to go out and seize the moment, with perhaps his final - and biggest - opportunity coming Friday night in AT&T Stadium.

