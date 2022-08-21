Seahawks QB Drew Lock Returns to Practice After COVID Bout

Following a five day moratorium, the quarterback competition is officially back on in the Pacific Northwest.

After testing negative for COVID-19, Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock returned to practice on Sunday following five days away from the team. He initially tested positive for the virus after last Tuesday's practice and entered quarantine, preventing him from suiting up in the second preseason game against Chicago.

The positive test came at the worst time for Lock, who finally received extensive first-team reps in practice on Tuesday and was slated to start against the Bears according to coach Pete Carroll. In his absence, Geno Smith received his second straight start instead, going 10 for 18 with 112 passing yards in two quarters, while Jacob Eason played the second half and completed 17 out of 35 passes while leading a pair of scoring drives.

Speaking with reporters after a 27-11 loss, Carroll indicated Lock was still "really sick" on Thursday morning and the virus hit him hard. He hadn't tested at that point, but clearly made strides over the past couple of days.

If there's more good news for Lock, Smith didn't light the world on fire on Thursday night, failing to lead a single scoring drive on seven offensive possessions. With one final exhibition contest remaining in Dallas on Friday, the door remains open for the fourth-year signal caller to still jump into the driver's seat in the quarterback competition and earn himself the job for the season opener against Denver, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

Prior to contracting COVID, Lock had gained momentum in the battle against Smith, turning in several strong practices and performing well in Seattle's preseason opener in Pittsburgh. While a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter cost his team a victory, he completed 11 out of 15 passes and threw a pair of touchdowns to running back DeeJay Dallas and rookie receiver Dareke Young to help the team erase an early 17-0 deficit.

Assuming Lock picks up where he left off after recovering from his bout with the virus, he should have ample time to prepare for the preseason finale. The Seahawks will practice every day from Sunday through Thursday before traveling to Texas and to make up for a missed opportunity last week, he will likely receive the bulk of the first-team reps in those sessions to give him the best chance to succeed this weekend, though Carroll will have a chance to clarify intentions after Sunday's practice.

From there, Seattle will have two weeks until Denver comes to town on September 12, allowing additional time before Carroll and his staff have to make a final decision on whether Smith or Lock will succeed Russell Wilson under center.