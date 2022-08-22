Pete Carroll Has No Timetable in Picking Seahawks Starting QB

Coming off of a less than ideal performance in their second preseason outing, the Seattle Seahawks have quite a few burning questions remaining before the regular season begins.

Chief among those questions is who will assume the starting quarterback.

Will it be the young gunslinger Drew Lock? Or will it be the experienced veteran, Geno Smith?

Whatever the case, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will take his time in making the decision.

“I don’t think there’s any ‘date’ pressure on me at all in that regard,” Carroll said over the weekend. “I’m going to take the time it takes to figure out and make sure we have all the information that we need. I can’t wait to see what happens in this game [against the Cowboys]."

Lock, of course, was unable to take part in the Seahawks' 27-11 loss to Chicago on Thursday due to his COVID-19 diagnosis, while Smith had an up and down outing as the starter.

Lock does return this week in the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and could get the start.

However, Carroll is not counting Smith out and has been impressed with what he has done throughout the preseason.

"Geno’s done a good job and Geno needs a little more help from some guys, they got to be able to catch the football a little better but he’s handled it well," Carroll said. "He’s put some stuff on the resume out there and so we’ll see what happens this week. And we do have really good weeks of practice coming up. This week is a great one, next week is a great one and the one after is a great one so we’ll use all of that if we need it.”

The Seahawks and Cowboys will kick off on Friday night at 5 pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen