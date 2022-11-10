Unless you've been living under a rock this NFL season you've noticed the continued tension between members of the Seattle Seahawks organization, both current and former, and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

With the Seahawks sitting at 6-3 following a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Pete Carroll seemingly stoked the flames once again with his comments on quarterback Geno Smith's performance.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

No, Carroll didn't directly name Wilson in the quote but it isn't an outlandish assumption that he was referring to Wilson when the comment was made. As a result, Wilson himself was asked about Carroll's comment following the Broncos' practice on Wednesday.

Naturally, as has been the case with this "feud" all season, Wilson fired back at Carroll with a snarky comment of his own.

"Won a lot of games," Wilson said. "Didn't know winning or losing mattered whether you wore a wristband."

Whether or not the war of words between Wilson and members of the Seahawks organization will last throughout the end of the season is yet to be seen. However, while it may just be unnecessary drama, it is entertaining to watch unfold nonetheless.

