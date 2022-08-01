Should Seahawks Trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

When the Seattle Seahawks take the field for the first time on Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos, they will be doing so without longtime quarterback Russell Wilson under center.

This offseason the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos for quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant and five picks. Whether or not Wilson and Lock will both face their former teams in September is yet to be seen though, as the starting quarterback for Seattle is still available to be won.

As Lock battles the incumbent Geno Smith, who put up 702 yards and five touchdowns for Seattle in 2021, the Seahawks' solution at quarterback might not currently be on the roster.

With the announcement that NFC West rivals the San Francisco 49ers would be moving on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speculation started running rampant at who his next team might be. Said speculation resulted in DraftKings releasing their top three potential destinations, with the Seahawks coming in first at with +275 odds to land Garoppolo.

No, betting lines released from Las Vegas or other betting books do not automatically mean the Seahawks will trot Jimmy G. out on the field come September. However, whether or not Seahawks fans truly like the idea of Garoppolo as a Seahawk is irrelevant to the front office.

Garoppolo has shown that he can lead a team to the playoffs with a good roster around him, even taking the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Arguments will be made that the defense or talent around him carried him, but the results spoke for themselves at the end of the day.

In 2021 Garoppolo would throw for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, leading the 49ers to a 10-7 record in the regular season as well as an appearance in the NFC Championship game.

While Smith's sample size from 2021 is small, Lock's isn't much bigger, appearing in only six games for the Broncos last season. In those six games, Lock would throw for 787 yards and two touchdowns as well as two interceptions.

So, compared to the current options in Lock or Smith, Garoppolo seems to be a no-brainer for Seattle, especially with the rumors linking them to former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield before his eventual landing with the Carolina Panthers.

The asking price likely won't be absurdly high, though the 49ers could hike it up a bit for a divisional rival. But if the Seahawks want Garoppolo, they can easily get him. Should they, though, is what becomes the ultimate question.

They could choose to ride the season out with either Lock or Smith, which could bode well and see them become dark horse playoff contenders. Or, they could also roll with Lock or Smith and accept 2022 as a lost season, choosing to look to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Owning two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, one being their own and the other courtesy of Denver via the Wilson trade, is good ammo, especially in a quarterback-heavy class. Guys like Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young may very well be franchise quarterbacks, and with two first-round picks, the Seahawks could go get their guy if they need to trade up.

So, yes, trading for Garoppolo makes sense on paper. He would likely be an instant upgrade over both Lock and Smith and provide a stable situation at the quarterback position and put them in a better position to win in 2022.

However, if the Seahawks like one of the college guys, they might be better served punting on 2022, developing young guys, and getting one in the 2023 draft. One bad year that lands you a franchise quarterback might be worth it. Just ask the Cincinnati Bengals.

When Sept. 12 rolls around there is no telling, who will be lining up for the Seahawks under center. It could be Drew Lock against his former team or Geno Smith getting another shot as a starting quarterback. It could be Jimmy Garoppolo looking to start fresh in a new city.

If the Seahawks front office believes their roster is a quarterback away from making it back to the playoffs, go get Garoppolo and never look back. Trading for him likely wouldn't cost Seattle an arm and a leg, leaving them room to make other moves as they see fit.

On the flip side, if they aren't confident in Garoppolo, rolling with either Lock or Smith in 2022 is a perfectly safe situation. Perhaps Lock or Smith turns out to be the guy and lead Seattle to the playoffs. If they don't? You have two first-round picks in 2023 to get the next Seahawks franchise quarterback.