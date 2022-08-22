Pete Carroll Evaluates Preseason Play of Seahawks Rookie WRs

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most talented one-two punches at receiver in the NFL. Even with the arm of Russell Wilson no longer throwing to them, the elite recognition toward DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett hasn't changed much.

But in this year's draft, Seattle made a move geared toward future talent at the position that had hardly any risk involved. Bo Melton and Dareke Young were selected just four picks apart from each other in the seventh round of April's draft and have now gotten a chance to shine in preseason play together.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said their opportunities have been plentiful, though there's still work to be done ahead of the team's third and final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I thought they both did good, they got a lot of playing time," Carroll said. "They've been in and out of a lot of situations, they gained experience in these two games that they've been out there. In difficult situations, they got two-minute (drills), they got all kinds of stuff."

In the 32-25 preseason-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, both receivers were two of Seattle's top performers in what was a crucial game for gaining valuable crunch-time experience.

Melton led the Seahawks with 47 receiving yards on just two catches. Young led Seattle with five targets and had a team-high four catches for 30 yards to go along with a three-yard touchdown that helped Seattle tie the game at 17-17 in the third quarter. The score was the first of a second half that brought fireworks along with it, even though Seattle's comeback attempt fell short.

Thursday's 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears was different for the offense as a whole and for Young specifically. He received just one target and had no catches.

Melton was able to muster something from the loss, as he came away with a game-high 11 targets for four catches and 18 yards.

To compare, Melton has 14 total targets, six catches, and 65 receiving yards while Young has the stat line he carried over from the Pittsburgh game. But does this comparison matter?

Not to Carroll. He admitted that he doesn't envision the two rookies battling each other for playing time, instead putting his focus on what he's taken away from the individual evaluation.

"I've said this from the start, they're both way different from each other," he said. "Different style player, different kind of player, which is great. I don't see them battling each other as much ... but they've come a long way and we have a good sense for what they can do and a pretty good feel moving forward."

Of course, there are no guarantees, but given Carroll's remarks and the play by each receiver, their chances of making the 53-man roster look promising. When the team travels to Dallas for Friday's final preseason bout, both rookies will have another strong chance to put out some positive tape and secure Seattle's first win of the 2022 preseason in the process.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.