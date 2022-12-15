If the 49ers beat the Seahawks, they’ll clinch the division title.

The Seattle Seahawks host NFC West Division rival San Francisco 49ers in prime time on Thursday night with major playoff implications on the line.

San Francisco is two games ahead of Seattle in the NFC West with four games remaining. The 49ers are a perfect 4-0 in the division and beat the the Seahawks in Week 2. If the 49ers win this game on Thursday, they’ll clinch the division title.

The Seahawks have lost three of their last four games, including the most recent stunner to the Carolina Panthers in Seattle. Meanwhile, the 49ers are fresh off a commanding 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's first NFL start.

Purdy now faces the challenge of playing his first NFL road game at ruckus Lumen Field on a short week. For Seattle, the offensive challenge is also massive as the 49ers rank No. 1 in the NFL in fewest points and yards allowed.

Both teams are dealing with major injuries ahead of the crucial matchup.

In Week 14, the Niners lost defensive tackles Kevin Givens, Kerry Hyder and All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel (ankle) will not play vs. Seattle.

The Seahawks desperately missed rookie running back Ken Walker III in Week 14, who was out with an ankle strain that's causing inflammation. Seattle rushed for just 46 yards vs. Carolina without Walker III and backup running back DeeJay Dallas. The Seahawks hope to have both running backs available.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (7-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

ODDS: Seattle is a 3.5-point underdog vs. the 49ers

GAME TIME: Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV/RADIO: Prime Video, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Pete Carroll on why Seattle went away from the run in Sunday's loss:

"We just needed to get first downs," said Carroll. "As has been the case, we've had more success throwing the football, and we've been pretty darn good at it. But when you turn the ball over three times, you lose."

