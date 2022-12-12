Seahawks Upset by Shorthanded Panthers in Seattle

Heading into their matchup at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were 6.5-point favorites over the reeling Carolina Panthers.

Despite being the underdog, however, the Panthers were not phased by the Seahawks or their home crowd, taking home a 30-24 upset win, and moving Seattle to 7-6 for the season.

Things got off to a slow start for the Seahawks, with Carolina jumping out to a quick and early 17-0 lead.

And while Seattle was able to make a late push, it was too little too late, dropping its third game in four tries.

The issues were apparent early on for Seattle, who struggled to run the ball without rookie standout Ken Walker III, running for just 46 yards as a team.

Quarterback Geno Smith also had a rough day, tossing two early interceptions, each of which led to Carolina points.

In the end, the mistakes and lack of balance were simply too much for Seattle to overcome.

And now, their playoff hopes are in jeopardy.

Following their matchup with the Panthers, the Seahawks will remain home at the friendly confines of Lumen Field, where they will welcome their NFC West Rival San Francisco 49ers for a pivotal divisional matchup.

In their first matchup this season, the 49ers got the better of Seattle, winning easily in a 27-7 blowout at Levi's Stadium.

