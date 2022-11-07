Seahawks as Playoff Contenders? Done Deal With Win Over Cardinals

Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather a genuine playoff contenders.

Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish themselves as a playoff team with their ability to beat you in multiple ways.

Their 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, which was the Seahawks' fourth in a row, once again displayed how Seattle can beat teams in all facets of the game.

"Our guys just went for it,'' said Seattle coach Pete Carroll. "We finished the game. We ran the ball. We took care of the football. We didn't let them have it.''

Offensively, Seattle had no issue moving the ball up and down the field against the Cardinals defense as it racked up 421 yards of total offense. Geno Smith threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while completing 26-of-34 passes, as rookie phenom Kenneth Walker III rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

As for the defense, well, they held a potent Cardinals offense to a mere 262 yards of total offense and limited Kyler Murray to 175 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing.

Maybe the Seahawks will be a first round exit in the playoffs, and maybe they make a run to win another Super Bowl under coach Pete Carroll. There is no definitive way to know what will happen come playoff time, unless you're Biff Tannen with the sports almanac from Back to the Future II.

However, for now, what the Seahawks are is playoff contenders. For a team that appeared bound for a down year due to a rebuild, to already be established in the playoff picture is a beautiful sight.

