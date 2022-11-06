Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates

The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.

Seattle is fresh off a 27-13 win against the resurgent New York Giants in Week 8. Receiver Tyler Lockett seized an opportunity to make up for a dropped touchdown pass earlier in the game when he secured a 33-yard catch to the end zone that provided the decisive points in the win.

Seattle Quarterback Geno Smith is having a career year and has played himself into the discussion for league MVP. The former second-round pick out of West Virginia has completed 181 of 249 passes this season for 1,924 yards. More impressive is his 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Smith has been able to avoid mistakes, play smart, and has played a big part in the team's success.

The Cardinals aided the Vikings in reaching their fifth-straight win last Sunday with a 34-26 loss in Minneapolis.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 326 yards and a season-high three touchdown passes but added two second-half interceptions that proved costly in the loss.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 0, Cardinals 0

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!