Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker 'Leading This Team', Says QB Geno Smith

With a 6-3 record and a 2-1 record inside the division, the Seattle Seahawks are in charge of their playoff destiny.

One of the largest reasons for Seattle's recent success has been the lucrative play of rookie running back Kenneth Walker.

Since taking over the starting role for injured Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, Walker has seven rushing touchdowns in the last five games. He has also averaged over 100 rushing yards per game over that five-game span.

Walker has been especially dominant in the fourth quarter, as he leads the NFL among all skill players in fourth quarter touchdowns this season.

It was much of the same against Arizona on Sunday, as Walker had two fourth quarter touchdown runs in Seattle's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

“Man, he’s [Walker's] so tough. For him to be a rookie, those are the things that the best backs in this league do," Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said after the game. "I can’t wait to just see how he continues to grow because right now he’s leading this offense and this team."

Walker has "led this team" to the NFC West lead, while developing a role as Seattle's late-game closer on offense. When talking about Sunday's victory over Arizona, Walker cited his gratefulness for the newfound role.

"I’m thankful the coaches believe in me as much as they do to put the ball in my hands to end the game," Walker said. "The offensive line did a great job and we were able to pound it and get a touchdown.”

Now, Seattle looks ahead to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense next week allowing 4.6 yards per carry to opposing backs, while Walker and Seattle look to move to 7-3.

