NFL's Best Rookie?: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Continues Dominance With Chargers Victory

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has quickly cemented himself as one of the league's most electric young stars.

When the Seattle Seahawks drafted running back Kenneth Walker No. 41 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, there were high hopes coming in for the young playmaker.

Walker had over 1,600 yards rushing in his senior season at Michigan State, along with a prolific 18 rushing touchdowns. However, the Seahawks decided to make Walker earn every rep, naming running back Rashaad Penny the starter. When Penny went down with a fractured fibula in Week 5, it became Walker's time to shine ... and that he has.

Over the last three weeks, Walker has averaged roughly 118 rushing yards per game, while racking up four rushing touchdowns. Against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, Walker exploded for 168 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, carrying the team to a dominant 37-23 victory.

It just seems like Walker is reaching new heights each and every week. In fact, Walker has increased his rushing total in each consecutive game this season. Additionally, the rookie phenom has averaged an astounding 6.79 yards per carry over the last three games.

"He's just got a ton of ability," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said following the team's Week 7 victory. "He's really a natural football player. There's nothing he can't do ... He was a terrific draft pick. He's a terrific guy to add to our football team."

It really does seem like "there's nothing [Walker] can't do" at this point ... even win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Walker is currently running away with the honors of perhaps the NFL's best rookie on either side of the ball, while propelling Seattle's playoff hopes forward as a result. Early in his career, the young star is making his case as one of the league's best at the position.

